HBCU Buzz, BET, Live Nation Urban and When We All Vote Launch Vote Loud: HBCU Voter Registration Challenge

Students, alumni and community members will have the chance to win special prizes for making their voices heard this election season

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HBCU Buzz , BET , Live Nation Urban and When We All Vote , Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan voting initiative, announced the Vote Loud: HBCU Voter Registration Challenge , calling on HBCU students and community members to use their voices at the ballot box this November. By registering to vote and making sure their communities do the same, current students, alumni, professors and extended family members can help their school community win special prizes to be announced soon, which may include access to special performances brought to you by Live Nation Urban, HBCU Buzz, BET and When We All Vote.

"With only nine weeks until the 2024 election, the power of young Black voters has never been more clear," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. "The issues that impact our community the most are on the ballot, and it's time to ensure our communities are ready and empowered for the work ahead. We're so excited to partner with HBCU Buzz, BET and Live Nation Urban to encourage some healthy competition and make sure that HBCU community members are bringing the energy from this Challenge to the ballot box this year."

"Voting in the upcoming election is a critical way for HBCU students to make their voices heard and drive the change they want to see," said Luke Lawal, Jr., Founder and CEO of HBCU Buzz. "Our participation goes beyond casting a ballot; it's about shaping policies that impact our education, our communities and our future. We are thrilled to be partnering with When We All Vote, BET and Live Nation Urban to challenge the HBCU community to rise up, register and vote loud in the 2024 election."

The Vote Loud: HBCU Voter Registration Challenge celebrates the power of Black voters, who will determine elections around the country. This year, more than 34 million Black Americans are eligible to vote, representing 14% of all eligible voters in the United States who will decide much more than the presidential election this November. Down-ballot races and ballot initiatives on the issues that matter the most to young Black voters are on the ballot, including the economy and cost of living.

"At BET, we understand that the collective voice of young Black voters is a force for change," said Kimberly Paige, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Lead of Social Impact at BET. "That's why we're proud to partner with When We All Vote, HBCU Buzz and Live Nation Urban on the Vote Loud Challenge — a powerful commitment to shaping the future and empowering the next generation of leaders. By voting, we're actively working to protect our education, our families and our communities, ensuring that our future is decided by us, for us."

"Live Nation Urban has had a longstanding partnership with When We All Vote, and we are extremely excited to continue that partnership alongside HBCU Buzz and BET for such an important initiative," said Brandon Pankey, VP, Business Development + Operations at Live Nation Urban. "The company was built upon the notion of giving power and strength to Black voices, and there has never been a greater moment in history for young Black voices to be heard during such an important election season. The Vote Loud: HBCU Voter Registration Challenge not only will help to impact this election, but it has the opportunity to become an initiative that can affect real change for generations to come."

The Vote Loud: HBCU Voter Registration Challenge will be open from Thursday, September 5, 2024, to Saturday, October 5, 2024. More information on how to enter and share voter registration information with friends, family, neighbors and classmates to win points for your school community can be found HERE .

ABOUT BET

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the world's largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture. Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events and international.

For more information about BET, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

ABOUT HBCU BUZZ

HBCU Buzz delivers HBCU news, insights and editorials from the Black College community. Since 2011, HBCU Buzz has been a resource for prospective & current students and alumni. We are on a mission to amplify the Black college experience, articulate stories of HBCU achievement, challenges, opportunities, & developments and advocate for students, alumni and the legacy of these historic institutions.

ABOUT LIVE NATION URBAN

Live Nation Urban (LNU) remains North America's preeminent producer of concert experiences, festivals, and platforms headlined, curated, and owned by black talent. Operating in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, the company sets the tone for culture with over a dozen sought-after festival brands such as Roots Picnic, Broccoli City, Exodus Music & Arts Festival, ONE Musicfest, Strength of a Woman, and more.

Beyond their captivating live events, Live Nation Urban has established themselves as key social architects in black culture with their innovative initiatives that include Juneteenth: A Global Celebration (broadcast on CNN), Kerry Washington's THICKER THAN WATER book tour, and a special Hip-Hop 50 event at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in addition to tours by artists such as Ari Lennox, Kirk Franklin, Davido, LL Cool J, Jill Scott, Jodeci, and Raphael Saadiq. The LNU-produced "A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop" special garnered a nomination at the NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding Variety Show." Live Nation Urban continues to grow across hip-hop, R&B, soul, and gospel as the most trusted purveyor of live urban music. For additional information, visit https://livenationurban.com/ .

ABOUT WHEN WE ALL VOTE

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here .

ABOUT CIVIC NATION

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems, and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders, and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Civic Nation is home to seven national initiatives and campaigns: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, Save On Clean Energy, SAVE On Student Debt, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

