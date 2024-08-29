HBCU Culture and Unity Shine at 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands 10th Anniversary

A Weekend of Unforgettable Performances, Scholarships, and Community Impact

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) celebrated its 10th anniversary with a weekend overflowing with vibrant performances, community-driven initiatives, and a powerful tribute to the enduring legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their dynamic marching bands. Themed "Celebrating Champions of Culture," this milestone event brought together over 43,500 attendees to NRG Stadium, creating a moment full of music, unity, and tradition that honors the rich history and influence of HBCUs.

2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Crowd

"Our 10th anniversary was about more than just music," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "It was a true celebration of community, impact, and the incredible culture and traditions of HBCUs. This milestone was made possible by our staff, sponsors, community organizations, local officials, and, most importantly, our passionate fans. Together, we've created an inspiring legacy that continues to resonate across generations."

This year's event showcased performances from eight premier HBCU marching bands, including Bethune-Cookman University's Marching Wildcats, Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South, Miles College's Purple Marching Machine, Prairie View A&M University's Marching Storm, Southern University's Human Jukebox, Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands, Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul, and Tuskegee University's Marching Crimson Pipers.

The NBOTB featured unforgettable performances by Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae, hip-hop icon Boosie Badazz, gospel sensation The Walls Group, and an electrifying live set by Rob 49 during the Fan Experience. Bethune-Cookman's Marching Wildcats surprised fans with a special performance alongside Grammy Award-winning artist Muni Long. These performances captured the essence of HBCU culture, demonstrating the unifying power of music and the enduring traditions that define these institutions.

2024 marks a special occasion for the NBOTB as it honors the 10th anniversary of the event and its fifth year in Houston. To date, event organizers have generated nearly $1.7 million in scholarships for participating colleges and universities, generating nearly $20 million in economic impact annually for Houston and Harris County. This substantial economic boost supports local businesses, particularly those owned by Black and brown entrepreneurs, further amplifying the event's community impact.

On Friday, August 23, the Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference, presented by JPMorgan Chase, was held at The Deluxe Theatre, drawing a record crowd of over 300 entrepreneurs and small business owners. The Back on the Yard Kickoff & Stroll Off Competition at Texas Southern University followed, with 2,300 alums and students celebrating HBCU pride.

On Saturday, August 24, the NBOTB Cares initiative, Feeding the Homeless, engaged volunteers in Houston. The Fan Experience on Sunday, August 25, at NRG Center saw 7,845 attendees participating in the HBCU STEM College and Career Fair, which featured a record number of over 40 HBCUs, and The Pepsi Experience, which featured a live performance by Rob 49.

Overall, the weekend's events engaged over 54,000 participants.

Event organizers also inducted "Maestro" Benjamin J. Butler, II of Texas Southern University, into the inaugural NBOTB Hall of Fame for his impact on Houston and the HBCU community.

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.7 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. For more information and updates, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.

