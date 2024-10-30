HBCU Students Showcase Tech Talent at BLACK ENTERPRISE's 9th Annual BE Smart Hackathon in Charlotte

Hosted by American Airlines, the Nov. 14-17 coding competition gathers the largest pool of HBCU students to become tech industry leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the leading Black-owned digital media brand dedicated to providing business, finance, and wealth-building resources for African Americans, is proud to announce the return of the 9th Annual BE Smart Hackathon, hosted by American Airlines. To be held Nov. 14–17, 2024, at the Charlotte City Center Marriott, the event provides a platform for computer engineering and computer science students from scores of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) who, for the first time, will engage in the competition in Charlotte, North Carolina—one of the nation's HBCU hubs.

The Hackathon allows participating HBCU students to gain the necessary skills to become influential leaders in the dynamic world of technology. It also serves as a one-stop recruitment hub for top corporations seeking to offer internship and job opportunities to emerging tech talent. Themed "All Code No Switch": Authentically Intelligent," the Hackathon sets the stage for a coding competition that pledges to foster innovation, collaboration, empowerment, and engagement with the latest cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

"As the technology industry continues to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals is higher than ever, and BLACK ENTERPRISE recognizes the importance of nurturing the talent that already exists within HBCUs," said BLACK ENTERPRISE President and CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "Our event, in partnership with American Airlines and other leading corporations across tech-driven industries, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to promoting diversity within the tech industry and ensuring that HBCU students gain access to the opportunities and mentorship they need to excel in their careers. As promised, this year's event will be more expansive in scope, including coming to North Carolina—one of the major regions cultivating HBCU talent—and gaining investment from an array of major companies as well as state and local government."

Uniting the largest student gathering in its history with upwards of 200 students, the 9th Annual BE Smart Hackathon will assemble an impressive group of students representing HBCUs, including Charlotte's own Johnson C. Smith University, as well as returning teams from North Carolina A&T State University, Morgan State University, Alabama State University, Howard University, Spelman College, Dillard University, and Norfolk State University. Newcomers include Claflin University. The 2023 winning HBCU team is from Jackson State University. Designed to offer participants exceptional career prospects, this event enables students to establish lasting connections, access mentorship opportunities, and enrich their résumés with meaningful experiences.

In addition to its longtime partnership with American Airlines, BLACK ENTERPRISE will be joined by Fidelity Investments, NASCAR, Lowe's, and the City of Charlotte to produce this year's event.

"American Airlines is proud to support the BE Smart Hackathon for the sixth consecutive year and HBCU students' skill development through real-life problem-solving experiences," said American Airlines Chief Technology Officer Anchal Gupta. "We've seen tremendous success among students who participate in this annual event, including joining the American Airlines IT organization among other renowned corporations. Each year, we look forward to connecting students to industry professionals and providing mentorship that will inspire them to reach their career aspirations – whatever they may be."

What truly sets this Hackathon apart is the tangible path it offers to career opportunities. BE Smart Hackathon participants are recruited annually for internships and full-time job opportunities at American Airlines and its technology partners, as well as for roles with BLACK ENTERPRISE's Hackathon corporate partners. During the 24-hour Hack, American Airlines and other sponsors will provide technical staff to mentor each team, who will assist teams in overcoming obstacles and guide them in preparing and delivering their presentations to the judging panel. Winners receive American Airlines Advantage miles, among other prizes.

The colleges and universities represented in the 2024 Hackathon are:

Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University

Alabama State University

Benedict College

Bethune-Cookman University

Dillard University

Claflin University

Delaware State University

Dilliard University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Florida Memorial University

Grambling State University

Howard University

Jackson State University

Johnson C. Smith University

Lane College

Lincoln University of Pennsylvania

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

NC A&T State University

Norfolk State University

Philander Smith University

Rust College

Southern University and A&M College

Spelman College

Talladega College

Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University

Voorhees University

West Virginia University

Xavier University of Louisiana

For more information about this event, visit www.blackenterprise.com/hackathon/.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication that provides relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge on the how to achieve financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram, X , and Facebook.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

