HBCU Week Awards Gala Presented by Bank of America Expands Scholarship Support for HBCU Students

Annual Event Raises Millions in Scholarship Dollars, Strengthens HBCU Talent Pipeline

WILMINGTON, Del., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. is hosting its 4th annual HBCU Week Awards Gala presented by Bank of America on June 9 at the HOTEL DUPONT in Wilmington, Delaware. The sold-out fundraiser elevates the organization's powerful mission of providing scholarship dollars for students enrolling in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), minimizing student debt, and diversifying the talent pipeline from college to corporate America.

"The overwhelming support for this year's HBCU Week Gala has been nothing short of amazing," said Ashley Christopher, Esq., Founder and CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation. "The growing interest confirms that we are creating an important pathway to higher education for students challenged by economic barriers. With our valued sponsors and partners by our side, we will remain laser-focused on our commitment to HBCUs and the critical role they play in transforming communities and today's workforce."

The black-tie gala will be a who's who of corporate, philanthropic and individual supporters under one roof to honor individuals who have demonstrated a significant commitment to the HBCU Week Foundation's mission. Honorees for the 2023 gala include activist Tamika Mallory (Social Impact Award) and actor/Howard University alumnus Lance Gross (Trailblazer Award).

"HBCU alumni have influenced every aspect of our daily lives, from finance and technology to education, sciences and the arts," said Chip Rossi, Delaware President, Bank of America, the presenting sponsor for this year's HBCU Week Foundation Gala. "Education is the path to equality, and we continue to support these important institutions in preparing students with the resources, skills and networks they need to succeed."

New to HBCU Week as a sponsor is GM, most notably known for advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. GM is also moving the inclusion needle with their HBCU initiatives that help students advance careers with GM internships and job opportunities.

"As GM strives to be the most inclusive company in the world, we will continue to invest in and support HBCUs," said Charles Chapman, GM Multicultural Marketing Manager. "Our HBCU Week collaboration is an authentic integration for both organizations as we build a corporate pipeline of exceptional diverse talent now and into the future." David Milledge, GM Multicultural Marketing Assistant Manager added, "As a proud HBCU alum, I am over the moon about our integration with HBCU Week as we both understand the value of representation. Our partnership is natural, exciting and equipped to deliver many future opportunities that impact the lives of HBCU students."

The mission of the HBCU Week Foundation resonates with corporations across multiple industries for different reasons. New gala partners, such as Wells Fargo and AstraZeneca, have demonstrated their commitment to HBCUs not only through dollars, but with action woven into the fabric of their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"It's no secret that HBCUs educate some of the best and brightest minds in STEM and they do it well," said Andy Wirths, SVP Supply for AstraZeneca Americas, EMEA. "We've been supporting the HBCU Week Foundation since 2020 because we know the professionalism and passion of HBCU students follow them from the classroom to corporate and clinical settings."

Stephen Briggs, VP Community Relations at Wells Fargo also noted, "As an HBCU alum, I'm proud of our partnership with the HBCU Week Foundation. It not only gives us the opportunity to stay true to our commitment of promoting financial wellness at historically Black colleges and universities, but also helps to remove economic barriers many students face when getting their education."

Additional sponsors for the 2023 HBCU Week Awards Gala include Sallie Mae, Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), Capital One, Airbnb, AmeriHealth Caritas (DE), Ameriprise Financial, The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG), City of Wilmington (DE), Wilmington (DE) City Council, City Treasurer of Wilmington (DE), Delmarva Power, New Castle County, The Chemours Company, The Warehouse, Vanguard and the HBCU Week Board of Directors.

The HBCU Week Awards Gala was born out the success of the HBCU Week initiative that has grown since 2017 to feature a middle school college tour, HBCU homecoming experience, panel discussion, R&B concert, an ESPN live broadcast, Battle of the Bands, and its signature HBCU college fair. HBCU Week also hosted a full week at Disney World where high school students gathered to experience the unique pageantry and pride of HBCUs with the magic of Disney as the backdrop. There are 102 accredited HBCUs nationwide, and to date, the HBCU Week Foundation has awarded more than 6,000 on-the-spot college acceptances and more than $60 million in scholarships directly from HBCUs and corporate partners.

To support the HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. and its ongoing initiatives, secure donations can be made online at https://www.hbcuweek.org/.

About the HBCU Week Foundation

The mission of the HBCU Week Foundation is to encourage high-school aged youth to enroll into HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America. The most impactful event during HBCU Week is the HBCU College Fair. HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

SOURCE HBCU Week Foundation