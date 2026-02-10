Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
News provided byAmerican Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Feb 10, 2026, 23:03 ET
TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Q3 Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results
- Operating Profit 591.5 bil. yen
- In motorcycle business, sales remained solid, primarily due to India and Brazil.
- In automobile business, the impact of tariffs as well as one time expenses related to EVs resulted in a decrease in profits.
- Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 1,855.8 bil. yen
FYE March 31, 2026 Financial Forecast
- Operating Profit 550.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 300.0 bil. yen
- Due to a wide range of efforts, incl. collaboration with suppliers, tariff impact was reduced:
- 450 billion yen (initial forecast) → - 310 billion yen
- Weaker yen had positive profit impact, but intensified competition in Asian auto markets led to higher incentives and uncertain business environment so previous forecast (Nov. 7) maintained.
- In motorcycle business, strong sales continue in India and Brazil, so previous record-high forecast of 21.3 million units unchanged.
- In automobile business, considering the uncertain business environment, the previous forecast of 3.34 million units unchanged.
Shareholder Returns
- Cancellation of the Company's Own Shares
- Total number of shares to be cancelled : 747,000,000 shares (shares of common stock)
- Scheduled date of cancellation : February 27, 2026
-Total number of shares issued after the cancellation : 4,533,000,000 shares
Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Share this article