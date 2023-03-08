HBL Adds Renowned Los Angeles ERISA Attorney to Of Counsel Ranks

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving employers in thirty-nine states, boutique ERISA law firm Hall Benefits Law (HBL) welcomes Los Angeles-based attorney Alex M. Brucker to the Firm as Of Counsel.

HBL is a 2021 Inc. 5000 Company and 2022 Inc. Regionals Southeast honoree. HBL's Managing Partner Anne Tyler Hall is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell, and she was selected a 2023 Georgia Super Lawyer, one of four in her practice area. Of Counsel Alex Brucker is a California Super Lawyer seventeen years running.

Brucker boasts almost fifty years as an employee benefits attorney, lecturer, and author, having begun his career in benefits law in 1974, the same year ERISA was enacted. He has been recognized seventeen consecutive years (2006-2023) as a California Super Lawyer, having the Super Lawyer accolade in common with HBL Managing Partner Anne Tyler Hall and fellow HBL Of Counsel attorneys Nancy Pridgen and Fred Dawkins.

In addition to ERISA legal compliance work, Brucker acts as counsel and co-counsel in ERISA and tax litigation, and he has been an expert witness in ERISA and retirement and welfare plan cases in both Federal and State Courts.

HBL Managing Partner, Anne Tyler Hall, shares that, "Alex is a talented, experienced ERISA attorney. Alex abides by and is aligned with our mission to think creatively with respect to nuanced and complex ERISA issues. We look forward to a long relationship with Alex and more opportunities to provide proactive, strategic ERISA counsel for our clients across the country."

A Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel (ACEBC), Brucker is also a Director and Officer of the Small Business Council of America (SBCA), a legislative advocate representing the interests of America's small businesses and their owners. From 2008 through 2010, on behalf of the SBCA, he actively worked with the Senate Finance Committee to obtain needed relief from disproportionate IRS penalties. The results of his efforts were enacted into the Small Business Jobs and Credit Act of 2010, for which he received the SBCA Special Appreciation Award.

HBL's Chief Marketing Officer, David Hall, adds, "This cadre of talented and experienced ERISA attorneys, representing HBL's client-first mission, vision, and values, gives HBL clients the best experience this industry has to offer, in my opinion. Having Alex on the team only improves our ability to offer excellence in legal services to clients, regardless of size or location, and it is fun to watch this team grow and collaborate."

About HBL

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are passionate about proactive counsel for their business clients. Team members share a common mission: To provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are a cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth, and as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans.

HBL Partner Grant Shuman leads the Firm's ERISA litigation arm from HBL's Charleston, West Virginia office, remaining deeply involved in the Firm's compliance counsel efforts. In 2020, HBL launched its employment law practice to provide complementary services to its ERISA clients, and leadership is committed to finding new ways to add value to every client relationship.

From January of 2018 to date, HBL has saved its plan sponsor clients $75 million via legal compliance penalty abatement, and with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance, the Firm is creating successful outcomes by advocating for employers with employee benefits plans around the country.

The Firm has offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Charleston, West Virginia, with full-time attorneys and Of Counsel operating remotely from a variety of locations.

