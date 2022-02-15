HBL Expands of Counsel Ranks, ERISA Litigation Capabilities

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving employer plan sponsors and benefit service provider clients in 35 states, boutique ERISA and employment law firm Hall Benefits Law is proud to partner with the attorneys of Pridgen Bassett Law in a mutual Of Counsel arrangement.

HBL is grateful to its service provider partners and plan sponsors who have shown tremendous trust in the HBL team over the years. It has allowed the firm to grow quickly to serve plan sponsors nationwide, as evidenced by HBL's inclusion in its fourth consecutive Law Firm 500. HBL joined the ranks of the Inc. 5000 in 2021.

Pridgen Bassett Law, LLC Partners Nancy Pridgen and Leslie Bassett spent many years at Alston & Bird and King & Spalding representing sophisticated top-tier clients in complex ERISA litigation matters. Litigants have many questions before and during ERISA disputes, and HBL can now directly serve plan sponsors who find themselves involved in such disputes.

HBL's founding attorney and Principal, Anne Tyler Hall, gave the following statement regarding Ms. Pridgen's and Ms. Bassett's impact on HBL's ability to best serve clients: "I've known and admired Nancy Pridgen since the inception of my legal career at Alston & Bird. I have always been extremely impressed by both Nancy's and Leslie's ERISA litigation capabilities and their ability to think strategically for clients. Their client-focused, excellent work product mentality aligns with HBL perfectly. We are thrilled that Nancy's and Leslie's capabilities are now a resource for HBL clients, and we all look forward to providing excellent ERISA compliance and ERISA litigation counsel to clients nationwide."

Ms. Pridgen added, "I am excited about partnering with Hall Benefits Law to provide all of our respective clients with truly excellent ERISA representation. Anne Tyler Hall and her group have always been our 'go-to' with regard to ERISA compliance issues, and we have been grateful to be on the receiving end of their respect with regard to our ERISA litigation practice. Compliance and litigation representation go hand-in-hand, and we are thrilled to formalize our cooperation on behalf of our mutual ERISA clients."

Asked for her thoughts, Ms. Bassett also focused on the holistic service offering, saying, "Great lawyers at Hall Benefits Law and Pridgen Bassett Law, combined with complementary ERISA benefits compliance and ERISA dispute practices, makes this relationship beneficial for all of our clients."

Ms. Pridgen has litigated scores of ERISA benefits claims and fiduciary cases throughout the country. She developed this expertise in ERISA litigation while at Alston & Bird, where she litigated numerous class actions and other complex litigation involving employee pension cases and welfare benefit claims. Ms. Pridgen writes and speaks often on ERISA and employment litigation topics, and she and Ms. Bassett will jointly present to an HBL audience for the first time on March 30, 2022.

For over 18 years, Leslie Bassett has provided efficient, creative, energized, and personalized ERISA representation to clients on all sides of benefit matters. She has represented sponsors and fiduciaries of employee benefit plans in complex employee benefit and ERISA litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the country, including litigation involving breaches of fiduciary duty and employer stock held in 401(k) plans.

About HBL

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are enthusiastic about proactive counsel for their business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth; as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans. In 2020, HBL launched its employment law practice to provide complementary services to its ERISA clients, and leadership regularly seeks new ways to add value to every client relationship.

HBL has achieved, for its plan sponsor clients, more than $71 million in penalty abatement with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance, and the Firm helps create successful outcomes for employers and employee benefits plan participants from coast to coast.

In 2021 HBL was named to the ranks of the Inc. 5000 and, for the fourth consecutive year, was named the fastest-growing ERISA boutique firm nationwide by the Law Firm 500.

Learn more about Hall Benefits Law at www.hallbenefitslaw.com

