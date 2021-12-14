HBL Makes Splash with Orange County, California Hire

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now serving plan sponsors and service provider clients in 35 states, boutique ERISA law firm Hall Benefits Law welcomes Phil Koehler, Lead ERISA Counsel, to its legal team. Koehler brings a J.D. from the University of Southern California, an M.B.A., and thirty years of tax and employee benefit plans legal experience to the HBL team. The addition of Koehler gives HBL the advantage of having a physical presence on the west coast, specifically in Southern California, where demand is especially high for quality ERISA legal compliance counsel. HBL has corporate clients in eight of the United States' eleven westernmost states.

HBL is #2499 on the 2021 Inc.5000 Phil Koehler, HBL Lead ERISA Counsel

HBL's founding attorney and Principal, Anne Tyler Hall, gave the following statement regarding the Koehler hire: "The depth and breadth of Phil's experience across retirement plan, health and welfare benefits, and executive compensation practice areas is a significant asset to the HBL team. Phil's collaborative, pragmatic approach to ERISA compliance problem-solving will be a true asset to HBL clients. We are thrilled to welcome Phil to the HBL team."

Koehler states, "I am excited to announce that I have officially joined Hall Benefits Law. I am so grateful to become a member of this team of collaborative lawyers at an exciting time in the firm's growth. I want to thank Anne Tyler Hall, David Hall, Tim Kennedy, and everyone else involved in the process for giving me this great opportunity! I look forward to leveraging my years of experience as an Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation attorney to further the firm's vision and values and to arrive at the best and most comprehensive solutions for our clients."

In addition to his years of experience as an ERISA attorney, Koehler has both accounting firm and teaching experience, and he has served as Adjunct Professor in the LL.M. in Taxation Program at the Dale E. Fowler School of Law at Chapman University since 2005. With demonstrated strengths in coaching, Koehler promises to be a steady presence for HBL's younger team members. Beyond teaching law students, Koehler has also designed and conducted training programs for TPA staff and external programs for plan sponsors.

Chief Marketing Officer David Hall notes that, "In conjunction with HBL's recent addition of Partner Tim Kennedy in Philadelphia, Phil Koehler's extensive experience and physical presence in the state of California puts this firm, quite literally, on the map. I am especially excited for HBL to have an attorney with the business sense and ability to think like a business owner to the degree that Phil can and does. Our clients, from coast to coast, are in very capable hands no matter who they work with on the HBL team."

Koehler's office is in Santa Ana, California.

About HBL

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are enthusiastic about proactive counsel for their business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth; as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans. In 2020, HBL launched its employment law practice to provide complementary services to its ERISA clients, and leadership regularly seeks new ways to add value to every client relationship.

HBL has achieved, for its plan sponsor clients, more than $71 million in penalty abatement with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance, and the Firm helps create successful outcomes for employers and employee benefits plan participants from coast to coast.

In 2021 HBL was named to the ranks of the Inc. 5000 and, for the fourth consecutive year, established itself as the fastest-growing ERISA boutique firm nationwide, according to the Law Firm 500.

Learn more about Hall Benefits Law at www.hallbenefitslaw.com

Media Contact:

David Hall, Chief Marketing Officer:

(470) 571-1007

[email protected]

SOURCE Hall Benefits Law