HBL Ranks No. 2499 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 168 Percent

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Hall Benefits Law is No. 2499 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Founding partner, Anne Tyler Hall, and Chief Marketing Officer, David Hall, celebrate inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing U.S. companies. Since 2018, HBL has avoided and abated more than $71 million in penalties for its plan sponsor clients nationwide.

"HBL's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is humbling affirmation that our team's hard work for clients is appreciated and effective," said Anne Tyler Hall, the Firm's founding partner. "We have formed lasting relationships with hundreds of employers and their benefits service providers, all of whom are looking for a proactive approach to ERISA and employee benefits legal compliance. I am incredibly thankful for the trust and support of every one of our clients and supporters."

With three-year revenue growth of 168 percent, HBL's overall rank was 2499, but within the rankings are several sub-rankings. In addition to overall rank, HBL ranked #257 within its industry, #106 within the state of Georgia, and #99 in the metropolitan Atlanta area.

"The sub-rankings are especially important as I think about the import of HBL's inclusion on the Inc. 5000," stated the firm's Chief Marketing Officer, David Hall. "The fact that our initial impact, locally and regionally, has reverberated nationally and within our industry, proves that we are on point with our mission, vision, and values as an organization, and we can't wait to see what lies around the corner in 2022."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

