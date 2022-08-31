HBL Strengthens C-Suite, Adds Law Office Manager to National ERISA and Employment Law Team

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now serving plan sponsors and service provider clients in 39 states, national boutique ERISA law firm Hall Benefits Law welcomes Vasu Pathak, Chief Growth Officer, and Katie O'Fallon, Law Office Manager, to the Firm. Pathak rounds out the Firm's C-suite, alongside Managing Partner Anne Tyler Hall and Chief Marketing Officer David Hall, and O'Fallon anchors the Firm's Atlanta office operations. The Firm also has an office in Philadelphia, where HBL Partner Tim Kennedy is located, and Santa Ana, California, the office of Lead ERISA Counsel Phil Koehler.

Vasu Pathak is Chief Growth Officer for HBL. He joined the team in 2020 as a special consultant, focused on firm-wide initiatives to recruit and retain top legal talent while confirming ongoing alignment with HBL's well-defined values and client-focused culture. Pathak is responsible for driving firm growth by overseeing attorney and support staff onboarding and development, collaborating with firm leadership to develop and exceed strategic goals, and championing the improvement of key Firm systems ranging from hiring to physical plant.

When asked why he chose to join the HBL team, Pathak said, "I could not be more thrilled to join HBL during this pivotal time in the Firm's history. With HBL's 10-year anniversary coming up in 2023, along with consistent structured growth in both client services and legal compliance thought leadership, I believe that I am joining HBL at the perfect time. The core legal team of Anne Tyler Hall, Tim Kennedy, and Phil Koehler lives and breathes the Firm's ideal of helping business owners sleep well at night by mitigating compliance vulnerabilities. HBL's future is bright, and I am excited to lean into our continued growth."

In collaboration with the Firm's C-suite and growing legal team, as Law Office Manager Katie O'Fallon is responsible for the maintenance and ongoing cultivation of the Firm's policies and procedures. O'Fallon is also responsible for client intake, from setting up initial calls to welcoming new clients and establishing and maintaining legal files. She manages all aspects of office operation and maintenance. With a professional history of client care within other organizations, O'Fallon is on the front lines, alongside HBL clients and the HBL legal team, to assure the Firm lives up to its mission of addressing all legal compliance vulnerabilities.

O'Fallon shared the following when asked about her new role: "I am excited to announce that I have joined the wonderful team at Hall Benefits Law as the new Law Office Manager. It feels great to work for a law firm that truly embodies its values of professional growth and excellence like HBL, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with this incredibly talented team as HBL continues to grow."

Chief Marketing Officer David Hall remarked, "As we continue to beef up HBL's human capital infrastructure to support continued rapid growth, with no drop off in the quality of HBL legal services, Vasu Pathak and Katie O'Fallon bolster our ability to effectively provide legal services in a manner that demonstrates consistently high value to those we serve."

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are enthusiastic about proactive counsel for their business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth; as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans. HBL's employment law practice provides complementary services to the Firm's ERISA clients, and leadership is committed to finding new ways to add value to every client relationship.

HBL has achieved for its plan sponsor clients more than $75 million in penalty abatement with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance, and the Firm continues to help create successful outcomes for its ERISA plans clients around the country.

