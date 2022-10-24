HBS Professor, Former Senior Workday Executive Join Board of HRIS Training Pioneer

Helios welcomes Joe Fuller and Leighanne Levensaler to accelerate its efforts to close the Workday talent gap

MINNEAPOLIS , Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Consulting , which helps employers expand their deployment of Workday's HR Information System (HRIS) software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) functions, today announced the appointment of Leighanne Levensaler and Joe Fuller to its board. Levensaler, who previously served as EVP of Corporate Strategy at Workday, and Fuller, co-leader of Harvard Business School's Managing the Future of Work initiative, will bring their experience to bear on expanding Helios' unique Rise program , the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem.

"The work of Rise is about not just closing the Workday skills gap, but also creating new pathways to great HRIS jobs for young people," said Helios co-founder Trevor Lee. "Leighanne and Joe's experiences at the intersection of workforce policy and practice give them unique insight into the role of innovative training models in meeting the needs of today's labor market. We're thrilled to welcome them to the team."

As Workday has become the HCM platform of choice for nearly 10,000 companies worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500, demand for Workday skills is continuing to accelerate. Backed by pioneering workforce investment firm Achieve Partners, Helios – a certified Workday Advisory Partner – is addressing this widening talent gap by hiring, training, certifying, and then deploying new Workday professionals to support the implementation, configuration, and integration of Workday modules.

Levensaler joins Helios' board after serving for more than a decade in leadership roles at Workday, including as EVP of Corporate Strategy and Co-Head of Workday Ventures. Prior to Workday, she led talent management research at Bersin & Associates, the world's foremost HR and talent research firm, where she advised Fortune 500 companies on talent development strategy.

"In this changing world of work, companies are increasingly relying on Workday's mission critical solutions to achieve their growth objectives," says Levensaler. "Workday's remarkable growth is putting pressure on Workday partners and professionals, but also creating an incredible market opportunity. Workday's ecosystem must respond with innovative approaches to train and onboard talent. Helios's Rise program is meeting the moment and I'm honored and joyful to join as an independent director to help with this next phase of growth."

Fuller has been a professor at Harvard Business School since 2012. He also serves as a Senior Fellow at the Burning Glass Institute and a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and is a frequent speaker and commentator on talent and workforce trends.

"Helios provides employers with highly skilled, ready-to-work workers to support Workday," says Fuller. "More importantly, it provides a pathway for aspiring workers into positions that pay well and offer paths to advancement. Helios is the epitome of a 'last mile' skills provider – it equips aspiring workers to move from education to employment with highly marketable skills."

Levensaler and Fuller join existing board members Trevor Lee, Nick Stevens, and Charley Opstad of Helios, as well as Lauren Goldman and Ryan Craig of Achieve Partners.

About Helios

Helios is a certified Workday advisory partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) functions. Helios also solves Workday talent needs with Rise, the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Helios' credibility with clients is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe.

https://www.helios.consulting/

SOURCE Helios