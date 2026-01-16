HBX Group Announces up to €100 Million Share Buy-back and Intention to Commence Regular Dividends

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX Group International plc ("HBX Group", "the Group" or "the Company"), today announces its intention to return cash to shareholders through a share buy-back programme and the commencement of payment of regular dividends. These two significant commitments to return capital to shareholders underscore the Group's commitment to maintaining an efficient capital structure and demonstrates the Group's confidence in the long-term value of its business.

HBX Group intends to return up to €100 million through a share buy-back programme to purchase equity interests in the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BNXJB679) (the "Shares"), subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 12 February 2026. The buy-back will be executed by Bank of America during FY26 and FY27.

In addition, the Group intends to commence regular dividends, starting with an interim dividend for FY 2026, based on a targeted 20% annual pay-out ratio of Group Adjusted Earnings (as per Alternative Performance Measures in the Group's Full Year Financial Accounts), subject to the availability of distributable profits and reserves.

Both of these cash return commitments are in line with the Group's disciplined capital allocation strategy, as communicated in the Group's FY25 results: to invest in growth, maintain appropriate leverage, targeting adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA between 1 to 2 times, and return excess cash to shareholders,

Nicolas Huss, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our strong financial profile and operating free cash flow conversion give us the flexibility to invest in growth while returning significant cash to our shareholders. This planned return reflects our confidence in the Group's strategy and future prospects, and our conviction in the underlying strength of our business."

Details of the buy-back programme

HBX Group intends to commence a buy-back programme of up to €100m (the "Buy-back Programme") subject to authorisation being granted by shareholders at the AGM to be held on 12 February 2026.

The Buy-back Programme will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by shareholders at the 2026 AGM.

The Shares repurchased will be cancelled or allocated to satisfy the Company's obligations under its existing employee share schemes.

The maximum investment in the Buy-back Programme will be €100m and, in no case, may the maximum number of Shares to be acquired under it exceed 17,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 7% of the Company's issued share capital.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global B2B TravelTech company that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline and Roiback, among other brands. We offer a network of interconnected travel tech products and services to partners such as Online Marketplaces, Tour Operators, Travel Advisers, Airlines and Loyalty Programmes, destinations and travel suppliers.

Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and an extensive portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in 170 countries and employs more than 3600 people around the globe. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.

