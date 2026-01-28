HBX GROUP: Q1 TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX Group International Plc (HBX.SM), a leading independent B2B travel technology company, today issues a Q1 trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2025.

Revenue of €170m, up 5% constant currency (1% reported) in Q1, with TTV of €2.0bn, up 16% constant currency (12% reported), showed an acceleration in growth in line with guidance.

Customer-centric and agile approach to drive growth: sourcing expanded with increased third‑party supply and tailored attention model for hotels, distribution focus to capture structural growth by securing long-term agreements in key markets, and targeted commercial actions to support high-value relationships and grow market share.

Acceleration of Artificial Intelligence: increased application of AI in core operational and commercial processes to unlock opportunities that enhance competitive edge and profitability and encouraging employees to take an AI-first mindset.

Disciplined capital allocation: €100m share buy-back programme announced earlier this month alongside confirmation of intent to start paying dividends in FY26, aligned to clear priorities for capital allocation.

FY26 outlook is solid. The good first quarter performance and sustained booking momentum at the start of Q2 underpin full year guidance, which remains unchanged.

Positive results in Q1 FY26, in line with guidance €m Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Constant

currency

change TTV

(total transaction value) 2,023 1,810 12 % 16 % Group revenue 170 169 1 % 5 %

TTV was €2,023m, up 16% compared to the prior year period in constant currency, and in line with guidance for double-digit growth in the first quarter. Trading was strong in all three geographic regions reflecting steady market growth combined with targeted actions taken to accelerate growth. Market trends of shorter lead times and average daily rate (ADR) pressure and consistent performance in Luxury travel maintained from Q4 '25.

Group revenue increased 5% in constant currency, reaching €170m. The implied take rate (revenue divided by TTV) of 8.4% is 0.9% points lower than the prior year period, reflecting the anticipated higher contribution from third party supply and higher-volume distribution channels as well as key sales campaigns to address commercial opportunities in a competitive market. Mobility & Experiences products grew less strongly than Accommodation, contributing to the change in mix and lower take rate.

The Group's performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations and aligned to the guidance for the remainder of the year, which is unchanged. Bookings momentum has continued into January with a competitive January sales campaign, reinforcing our confidence in delivering strong TTV growth. Revenue growth guidance of 2%-7% reflects strong TTV performance partly offset by well-anticipated pressures on margins. Our diversified geographic footprint and customer mix help us to navigate these conditions, and our commercial teams are well positioned to respond as we look to remain competitive and balance growth with profitability as the year progresses.

We remain intensely focused on driving profitability to deliver Adjusted EBITDA growth and cash conversion and are confident in the guidance ranges, with TTV and revenue comparatives getting easier in the second half of the year.

For the complete press release and disclaimer applicable to this information, please visit www.investors.hbxgroup.com.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, The Luxurist, Roiback and Civitfun. We offer a network of interconnected travel technology products and services to partners including online marketplaces, tour operators, travel advisors, airlines, loyalty programmes, destinations, and travel suppliers.

Our vision is to simplify the complex and fragmented travel industry through a combination of cloud-based technology solutions, curated data, and a broad portfolio of products designed to maximise revenue. HBX Group is present in more than 170 countries and employs more than 3,500 people worldwide. We are committed to making travel a force for good, creating a positive social and environmental impact.

HBX Group International Plc Plc (HBX.SM) is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ISIN: GB00BNXJB679).

