HC Capital Partners Announces Progress of Energy Ranch Hyperscale Power Campus in South Texas with 250 MW of First Power Targeted for Early 2028

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HC Capital Partners today announced with the support of experienced OEM manufacturers and leading EPC engineering partners, Energy Ranch has developed a disciplined infrastructure delivery strategy designed to provide firm, reliable power directly to next-generation data center deployments. The project is expected to deliver its first 250 megawatts (MW) of power in early 2028, with the campus designed to expand in phases from this initial deployment to between 1 and 3 gigawatts (GW) of total capacity over time. This scalable approach positions Energy Ranch as one of the few development platforms in the United States capable of supporting the multi-gigawatt power requirements of artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure, while leveraging proven equipment, experienced engineering execution, and a robust energy supply foundation.

Energy Ranch has been designed from the ground up as a power-first campus, integrating on-site generation, secure fuel supply, water infrastructure, and development-ready land to support hyperscale data center tenants. By utilizing a behind-the-meter (BTM) power architecture, the project enables large-scale deployments without reliance on increasingly constrained grid interconnection timelines while maintaining the reliability, flexibility, and scalability required by modern AI and cloud infrastructure.

"Energy Ranch was conceived to solve one of the most pressing challenges facing hyperscale computing today: the availability of reliable, scalable power that doesn't burden the public with high-energy costs," said Herb Chambers IV. "Our platform integrates proven generation technology, secure energy supply, and modular development to deliver power where and when it's needed. We believe this approach provides a durable foundation for the next generation of data infrastructure."

Located approximately 58 miles south of San Antonio, the Energy Ranch campus sits within one of the most infrastructure-rich energy corridors in North America, with proximity to multiple natural gas pipelines and long-term transmission development, including a planned 765-kV high-voltage corridor expected to reach the region later this decade. The scale of the site and its energy infrastructure access allow Energy Ranch to expand in phases from the initial 250 MW deployment to multi-gigawatt capacity as tenant demand grows.

The project's initial power strategy centers on modular natural-gas reciprocating generation, engineered to meet the high reliability standards demanded by hyperscale operators while enabling efficient and flexible scaling as campus demand grows. The system is designed to deliver competitive long-term power economics, operational resilience, and reduced exposure to transmission congestion and market volatility.

Energy Ranch's development model allows hyperscale tenants to construct and operate their own data center facilities while benefiting from firm on-site power generation, campus infrastructure, and long-term expansion capability. The project's closed-loop water and cooling strategy is designed to support high-density computing loads while minimizing water consumption.

With accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure, Energy Ranch aims to provide a cost-efficient, reliable, and sustainable platform for hyperscale deployments in Texas and beyond.

"Energy Ranch reflects a disciplined infrastructure approach built around energy expertise, reliable execution, and long-term scalability," the company added. "We look forward to working with leading technology companies to support the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure in the United States."

Additional details regarding the project's development schedule and campus expansion plans will be released as Energy Ranch progresses toward construction.

About Energy Ranch

Energy Ranch is a Texas-based energy and infrastructure development platform owned and controlled by HC Capital Partners and is focused on delivering large-scale power and land solutions for hyperscale computing and industrial applications. By integrating energy generation, infrastructure development, and long-term campus planning, Energy Ranch aims to enable the rapid deployment of next-generation digital infrastructure.

SOURCE HC Capital Partners