HC Global Fund Services Acquires Benchstrength vCFO, Inc., Launching Hospitality Finance and Accounting Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HC Global Fund Services, LLC (HC Global), a leading provider of customized fund administration, tax, and business solutions to fund managers and investment advisors, announced today the acquisition of Benchstrength vCFO, Inc. (Benchstrength), an outsourced accounting firm specializing in the hotel industry.

The acquisition anchors HC Global's strategic vision of expanding from fund administration to property-level accounting, covering residential, office, retail, industrial, and now, hospitality assets. The combined offering spans full-service accounting at both the management company and property level, back-office support, start-up finance and accounting setup, ownership transitions, and construction accounting — delivered through HC Global's follow-the-sun operating model with dedicated teams across six countries.

Benchstrength founder Warren Cruz joins HC Global as Managing Director to lead the Hospitality practice. With more than 25 years of hospitality experience, Warren previously served as CFO of Sightline Hospitality, CAO of Relevant Group, and VP of Finance and Hotel Accounting at Atrium Hospitality, where he built the accounting infrastructure from one associate to a team of 80 and transitioned 50 hotels into the portfolio in seven months. A Certified Internal Auditor and former President of the HFTP Phoenix Chapter, Warren brings deep expertise in hotel transitions, pre-openings, USALI-compliant accounting, and financial technology implementation.

The combination addresses a critical gap for real estate fund managers. A real estate fund operates on two levels: the fund vehicle which requires administration, investor reporting, and tax compliance; and the underlying assets, which require property-level accounting and, for hotels, USALI-compliant reporting. Historically, managers needed two separate providers. HC Global now offers the complete stack—from fund administration through property accounting—under one roof with one unified data flow.

"Our goal is to be the one-stop shop for real estate funds," said Roselle Polo, Managing Director at HC Global. "With Benchstrength, a real estate or hospitality manager can run their entire back office through HC Global. Warren gives us genuine depth at the property level of that stack."

"Joining HC Global gives our clients the scale, technology, and global resources they need as they grow," said Warren Cruz. "We can now serve as an outsourced accounting partner that understands USALI, transitions, and pre-openings from the inside."

Benchstrength's service lines—CFO support for start-up hotel management companies, USALI-compliant accounting, and supplemental accounting staffing—will continue uninterrupted under HC Global Business Solutions – Hospitality.

About HC Global Fund Services, LLC

HC Global, a SOC 1 and SOC 2 certified firm, provides full service, customized fund administration, tax compliance, and consulting to fund managers and investment advisors. With more than 750 professionals across five major US cities, Toronto, Mumbai, and Manila, HC Global operates a follow-the-sun model and platform-agnostic technology.

About Benchstrength vCFO Inc.

Benchstrength is an outsourced accounting services firm specializing in the hotel industry, serving hotel management companies from start-ups to large multi-property operators.

Media Contact: Issa Pasco, Business Development Associate, [email protected]

SOURCE HC Global Fund Services