H.C. Starck Solutions Launches New Branding Efforts

NEWTON, Mass., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.C. Starck's Fabricated Product Division is excited to announce that they have undergone a rebranding and is now known as H.C. Starck High Performance Metal Solutions (H.C. Starck Solutions). With the rebranding, H.C. Starck Solutions launched a new website, www.hcstarcksolutions.com. The new user-friendly website hosts a sleek and modern design which provides viewers better access to the array of services and products offered by the division, as well as H.C. Starck careers worldwide.

In addition to the new website, H.C. Starck Solutions has a new LinkedIn page to promote their services, products, events, thought leadership and careers. Their new LinkedIn page can be found at the following URL – www.linkedin.com/company/hcstarcksolutions.

"While remaining division of the larger H.C. Starck Group, this branding initiative will support the H.C. Starck Solutions division's future orientation towards being a solutions-based provider and strengthen our brand image in the marketplace," says Andreas Mader, Chief Executive Officer of H.C. Starck Solutions. "With our new website and LinkedIn profile, our customers and partners can easily locate our service offerings."

About H.C. Starck

H.C. Starck High Performance Metal Solutions (H.C. Starck Solutions), a leading global manufacturer of metal powders, complex fabrications, and additively manufactured parts made from refractory metals, is an independent business unit of H.C. Starck Group with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. H.C. Starck Solutions supplies its fabricated products to growing industries, including electronics, aerospace, medical, chemical processing, glass melting and commercial heat treating. We deliver product solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end-users and aftermarket manufacturers.

SOURCE H.C. Starck Solutions

Related Links

http://www.hcstarcksolutions.com

