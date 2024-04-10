HCAP Announces Investment in Gondola Skate Moving Systems

Investment Will Support the Growth of Leading Fixture Mobilization Company

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, announced its investment in Gondola Skate Moving Systems, a premier fixture mobilization equipment supplier. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Gondola Skate Moving Systems

Since 1997, Gondola Skate Moving Systems has been a leader in providing innovative products that allow retailers and warehouse operators to mobilize their shelving platforms, generally referred to as gondola fixtures. Equipped with an extensive product offering, Gondola Skate Moving Systems' lightweight, durable skates easily slide under heavy furniture and fixtures so retailers can seamlessly move them – helping retailers achieve significant cost savings, safeguard employee well-being, and enhance customer experience.

HCAP's investment will support new and existing customer growth while continuing to improve efficiency for retailers and increase the safety of employees who are tasked with moving gondola shelving and other fixtures. Through their proprietary Gainful Jobs Approach™, HCAP will also work with Gondola Skate to identify and implement new workplace practices, benefits, and initiatives to improve job quality for employees in ways that create economic opportunity, build team culture, enhance productivity, and ultimately drive business results.

"We're excited to partner with another founder-led and locally rooted San Diego business that is helping some of the largest employers in our country renovate, upgrade, and redesign their retail and warehouse platforms. We look forward to working with the team to help them grow their customer base while assisting to improve internal job quality for the existing employee base and planned new hires," said Christopher Fallone, Vice President at HCAP.

The investment will also position Gondola Skate Moving Systems to make a strategic acquisition that will support their long-term growth efforts, bringing safer, innovative moving systems to more retailers across the globe.

"We're delighted to welcome HCAP as a strategic investor in Gondola Skate Moving Systems," said Frank Cozza, CEO of Gondola Skate Moving Systems. "My team and I are elated about the opportunities HCAP's support will harness. This collaboration will allow us to help protect more warehousing professionals while also reducing costs for retailers and helping us expand our footprint."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a diversely owned private equity firm specializing in providing mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been an ImpactAssets 50 fund since 2014 and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About Gondola Skate Moving Systems

Gondola Skate is a fixture mobilization solutions company that specializes in creating products that enable logistics managers and warehousing professionals to move retail shelving and pallet racking more safely and efficiently. For more information, please visit http://www.gondolaskate.com.

