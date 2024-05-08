HCAP Partners Elevates Investment Team

Jessica Kim, Ben Consoli, and Chenjing Wang will further HCAP's efforts to uplift underserved businesses while generating attractive returns

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners , a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jessica Kim and Ben Consoli to Vice President and the addition of Senior Associate Chenjing Wang to its investment team.

The promotions of Jessica and Ben and hiring of Chenjing signify the continuation of the firm's growth. As HCAP expands its impact in 2024 and beyond, their collective passion and expertise will be invaluable to the firm's success.

"We're thrilled to have Jessica, Ben, and Chenjing at HCAP," said Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP. "We know that people are a company's greatest asset, which is why we prioritize job quality improvements at our portfolio companies. We are equally committed to nurturing internal talent at HCAP and supporting Jessica, Ben, and Chenjing in their careers."

Since its founding, HCAP has managed more than $670 million and invested into more than 65 companies, providing mezzanine debt and equity for underserved, lower middle market companies throughout the United States. In their roles, Jessica, Ben, and Chenjing participate in the origination and analysis of new investment opportunities and are responsible for structuring, closing, and monitoring debt and equity investments.

Learn more about their backgrounds and areas of expertise below:

Jessica Kim : Jessica originally joined HCAP as an Impact Capital Managers Mosaic Fellow. After completing the fellowship and her graduate studies, Jessica joined HCAP's investment team as a Senior Associate and was promoted to Vice President. Jessica currently serves as a board observer for Apprio, Arosa, and ELB Learning. Prior to joining HCAP, Jessica was with Morgan Stanley as a Vice President overseeing credit analytics and regulatory capital methodologies for the Wealth Management lending portfolio. Before that, Jessica was a Banker at Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance underwriting loans secured by art, wine, and other collectible assets. Prior to that, she was a Senior Vice President at Citigroup where she had various roles in risk management. Jessica holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Columbia University and an M.B.A. from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business.





Prior to joining HCAP Ben spent five years with CVF Capital Partners, a middle market private equity fund focused on making control and non-control investments, where he gained deep knowledge of the business services, technology, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Ben currently serves as a board observer for PAX Health and is a member of Latinos in Finance, an organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of Latinos in the finance industry. A CFA charterholder, Ben graduated with honors from California Polytechnic State University, where he majored in finance. Chenjing Wang: Chenjing joins HCAP with a background in credit and underwriting. Before joining HCAP, Chenjing was on the credit team at Morgan Stanley covering corporate and real estate lending transactions and fund-level equity investments. Chenjing began her career at a regional impact fund where she supported deal execution and due diligence before moving to Santander Bank , where she led a team and worked on origination and portfolio management for several debt and equity deals. She is a loan committee member of Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation and a board member of Columbia Venture Community. Chenjing is currently completing an M.B.A. at Columbia Business School where she is on the Dean's Honor List and is a Private Equity Program Fellow. Chenjing holds a Master of Arts (M.A.) from University of Southern California and a B.A. with high honors from China University of Political Science and Law.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a diversely owned private equity firm specializing in providing mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout the continental United States with an emphasis on the West. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 65 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been an ImpactAssets 50 fund since 2014 and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/ .

