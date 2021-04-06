HCCA Celebrates the Release of an All-New Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® is pleased to announce the release of the Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual, a comprehensive guide written by compliance professionals for compliance professionals.

This manual provides new and experienced practitioners with first-class guidance and insights on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessment, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more. With 50+ actionable program-related resources, including sample board reports, checklists, forms, surveys, and policy templates, practitioners will find many tools they can use to develop and maintain an effective healthcare compliance program.

Learn how to:

Raise awareness of a compliance program within an organization

Use best practices during internal investigations and in response to government investigations

Create policies and procedures for managing high-risk areas

Develop and improve educational and compliance training materials

Successfully navigate a corporate integrity agreement or integrity agreement

Create impactful board reports and communicate effectively with the board

Understand and plan for developing risk areas

Maintain, monitor, and evaluate program effectiveness

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription available this April, a softcover print book released in June, and a money-saving print and online bundle. The online version of the Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual is provided through COSMOS, HCCA's online content platform, which contains powerful search capabilities that allow users to easily access the information they seek.

The Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual will be available for purchase with a variety of pricing options starting at $199 for HCCA members and $249 for non-members.

To purchase an online subscription or pre-order a print copy, visit www.hcca-info.org/CHCM

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve 12,000+ members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

