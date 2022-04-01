HCCA Releases Its Newly Updated Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual

This two-volume manual features first-class guidance and insights on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessments, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more. It includes more than 50 actionable program-related resources—such as sample board reports, policies, and forms—that practitioners can use to develop and maintain an effective healthcare compliance program.

New content for 2022 includes:

Chapter 5 legal coverage of:

Foreign Corrupt Practices Act



Civil Monetary Penalties Law



Physician Payments Sunshine Act (Affordable Care Act)

Chapter 6 risk area coverage of:

Research Misconduct



Coding Compliance Audits and Third-Party Reviews



Business Associates



Hybrid Work Environment, including a Sample Temporary Work from Home Agreement



The Opioid Crisis and the Risk of Diversion



Federal and State False Claims Acts, as they relate to whistleblowers

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle.

For more information, visit www.hcca-info.org/chcm

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve over 12,000 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)