HCI Equity Partners-Backed Tech24 Acquires Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service

Tech24 Completes Seventeenth Add-on Acquisition

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech24, backed by HCI Equity Partners, today announced that it acquired Harris Warren Commercial Kitchen Service ("Harris Warren" or the "Company") on June 20, 2023. Tech24 is a national provider of repair and maintenance services for foodservice and commercial HVAC equipment, and Harris Warren is its seventeenth add-on acquisition in the highly fragmented foodservice repair and maintenance market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Harris Warren, based in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for commercial kitchens in the Cape Cod area. The Company specializes in servicing hot and cold side equipment primarily to restaurant and hospitality customers. Harris Warren allows Tech24 to further grow its technician base and diversify its customer mix in a key Northeastern MSA of Boston, MA.

"Adding Harris Warren to the Tech24 family is an exciting next step in growing our well-known services among a broader set of customers in the Northeast," said Dan Rodstrom, CEO of Tech24. "We look forward to working alongside owner Michael Harris-Warren and his entire team, and welcome them into the larger Tech24 organization."

"Our team continues to be impressed by Tech24's ability to partner with great companies that deepen the broader organization's service areas and diversify the customer base," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "The sustained pace of acquisitions is a direct reflection of the talented team we have built at Tech24, and we look forward to continuing to support their M&A strategy."

Quarles and Brady served as legal counsel to Tech24.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

