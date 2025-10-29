HCI Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s Top Founder-Friendly Investor List for Sixth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has been recognized by Inc. for the sixth consecutive year as a 2025 Founder-Friendly Investor. Inc.'s annual list honors the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"It is a profound honor to be recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the sixth consecutive year," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "This consistent recognition validates our core strategy: forging collaborative, active partnerships with founders. It is our continued commitment to unlock each portfolio company's full potential and drive transformational growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

"Partnering with HCI has been a transformative experience for ACR as we have grown from regional family businesses into a market leader and trusted partner for our customers," said Scott Milberg, CEO of ACR. "HCI's commitment to a collaborative approach and dedication to growth have enabled us to expand revenue by nearly 30x, scale from a single warehouse to 18 locations across North America and grow our team to nearly 1,000 employees. HCI's partnership has been foundational to our success and continues to drive our vision forward."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. Magazine's Founder-Friendly Investors is a published list of U.S. founder-friendly private equity firms. HCI has paid a fee to be considered for this recognition. Private equity firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led, public or private, portfolio companies within the past five years were eligible to apply. This recognition is based on the analysis of and information gathered by Inc. Magazine using its own criteria and methodologies. As part of the vetting process, Inc. Magazine interviewed one or more portfolio company representatives about their experience partnering with HCI. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. The complete list of private equity firms considered for this award is not known to HCI. The award reflects information about a sample of portfolio companies and may not be representative of every portfolio company's experience with HCI. There is no guarantee that similar awards will be obtained by HCI in the future. Portfolio companies should make their own determinations about the prospects of partnering with HCI.

