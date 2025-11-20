HCI Equity Partners Closes Special Purpose Vehicle to Invest in Residential Foundation Repair and Basement Waterproofing Businesses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the close of a special purpose vehicle ("SPV") to execute a consolidation strategy in the residential foundation repair and basement waterproofing industry. The SPV was oversubscribed, and capital will be used to fund strategic acquisitions and to support investments in people and infrastructure.

"HCI has a long track record of scaling technician-based service businesses in industries where our operational playbook can unlock value and accelerate growth," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI Equity Partners. "With this transaction, we aim to build a consolidated platform that will improve the customer experience and provide employees with a great long-term home."

Nate Novak, Managing Director at HCI, commented, "Our team developed a proactive thesis in this sector and gained conviction in the investment opportunity due to the essential nature of the service, the market's fragmentation, and the multiple industry tailwinds that should drive growth for years to come. We believe that we can offer a compelling partnership opportunity for leading local providers that helps the business transition but maintains its successful legacy."

HCI is looking to acquire residential foundation repair and waterproofing businesses with strong local reputations and people-first cultures. The firm welcomes inquiries from companies interested in joining its platform. Please contact Nate Novak at [email protected].

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies and building scaled industry leaders in large, stable, fragmented end markets through organic initiatives and strategic M&A. The firm partners with management teams in sectors such as distribution, technician-based services, and basic manufacturing to drive sustainable value creation. For more information, visit www.hciequity.com.

