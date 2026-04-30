HCLTech expands Cornerstone Partnership with MetLife Stadium, New York Jets and New York Giants as an Official AI Partner

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced a new extension and expansion of its Cornerstone Partnership with MetLife Stadium, including its new designation as an Official AI Partner to the Stadium, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Building on its designation as the Official Digital Transformation Partner of MetLife Stadium in September 2022, the partnership now enters its next phase, with HCLTech exploring the integration of its AI-led capabilities to create intelligent, scalable solutions that enhance customer experiences and support smarter, safer, and more connected environments.

"Our partnership with MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the New York Giants demonstrates how strategic collaborations can drive meaningful brand impact and business outcomes," said Jill Kouri, Global Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech. "We have created experiences that resonate with clients while strengthening HCLTech's brand presence across the strategically important Tri-State market. We look forward to building on the momentum and equity of our relationship by leveraging this multi-year extension as a model for experience-led marketing."

"HCLTech is an indispensable partner as they enable us to explore how technology can transform the customer experience in meaningful ways," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO, MetLife Stadium. "As we continue to innovate, this collaboration will play a key role in enhancing the customer journey while continuing to ensure a secure and seamless experience."

With a growing portfolio of Fortune 500 clients in the United States, HCLTech continues to strengthen its presence through select, long–term sports and brand partnerships that provide a global platform to showcase its strategic work. MetLife Stadium anchors HCLTech's sports partnership portfolio that has expanded into global golf, cricket and branded hospitality.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets and has the largest seating capacity in the NFL (82,500). The venue is one of the busiest stadiums in the world and ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for tickets sold in 2025 per Billboard, who also named MetLife Stadium "Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year" nine times. The venue hosts the world's biggest events on the world's biggest stage, and in 2021 became the first NFL Stadium to join the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's Sports for Climate Action Framework, which aims to achieve global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions goals.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans and served as a charter member of the American Football League. Following the 1968 season, the team made history by becoming the first AFL franchise to win a world championship, defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III—a victory widely credited with validating the AFL ahead of its 1970 merger with the NFL. Today, as one of the league's flagship franchises in the nation's largest media market, the Jets represent the sport on one of its biggest global stages.

The Jets enhance the fan experience through innovation and storytelling, including 1JD Entertainment, a digital content platform that connects fans across social and digital channels. The organization is also committed to community impact, supporting youth football, girls' and women's flag football, and programs serving disadvantaged communities throughout the tri-state area.

The Jets play at MetLife Stadium - one of the world's most successful multi use venues - and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About New York Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 102nd season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

For further details, please contact:

HCLTECH

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

[email protected]

Elka Ghudial, Europe

[email protected]

James Galvin, APAC

[email protected]

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa

[email protected]

METLIFE STADIUM

Liz McFadden

[email protected]

NEW YORK JETS

Meghan Gilmore

[email protected]

NEW YORK GIANTS

Jennifer Escalante

[email protected]

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SOURCE HCLTech