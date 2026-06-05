HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas awards $1 million to advance scalable climate solutions in its third edition

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH) a leading global technology company, today announced Guatemala-based CISP - Comitato Internazionale per lo Sviluppo dei Popoli as the winner and Argentina-based Aves Argentinas and Mexico-based Isla Urbana – Lluvia para Todos A.C. as runners-up of the third edition of the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas. The three nonprofit organizations (NPOs) will collectively receive $1 million to scale innovative climate initiatives across the Americas.

CISP will receive $500,000, while Aves Argentinas and Lluvia para Todos will each receive $250,000. The funding will enable the organizations to expand their work in water security, biodiversity conservation and access to clean water in climate-vulnerable regions.

CISP will focus on improving water security and sustainable land management in Guatemala's dry corridor with the aim to bring clean water back to 200 families through rainwater harvesting. Aves Argentinas will advance ecological restoration and biodiversity conservation in the Atlantic Forest region of the Iguazú river basin with estimated impact of restoring more than 790 hectares in the community. Lluvia para Todos will expand community-based rainwater harvesting systems in water-stressed regions of Mexico with approximately 2,300 individuals benefitting from rainwater harvesting providing a total of 4.2 million liters of harvested water.

The 2026 edition attracted applications from NPOs across 10 countries in the Americas —Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the United States — reflecting a 41% increase since the program's launch. A seven-member jury comprising of HCLTech leaders and external experts selected the finalists through a multi-stage evaluation process, based on their ability to deliver scalable and locally relevant climate solutions.

"We are inspired by the ingenuity and commitment demonstrated by this year's recipients, who are driving meaningful climate action in the communities that need it most," said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech. "As the program enters its third year, we are seeing tangible progress in advancing sustainable, community-led solutions, reinforcing our commitment to enabling long-term climate resilience across the region."

The program builds on the momentum of the previous six NPO recipients, whose initiatives have contributed to ecological restoration, climate resilience and sustainable community development across the Americas. To date, efforts supported through the Grant have enabled the planting of more than 360,000 native trees and mangroves, and empowered more than 1,400 young people, students, and educators through climate leadership. These efforts have strengthened biodiversity and marine ecosystems and advance sustainability education and environmental stewardship programs through AI-enabled environmental monitoring.

Launched in 2023, the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas is part of the company's broader sustainability and CSR strategy to invest in and strengthen the communities it serves. HCLTech committed $5 million over five years for this initiative.

HCLTech continues to be recognized for its dedication to combatting climate change and overall sustainability initiatives, including being ranked among the top 15 in Professional Services in the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 list by TIME.

For more information on HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas, its mission and the application process, please visit americas-grant.hcltech.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:



Meredith Bucaro, Americas

[email protected]



Elka Ghudial, EMEA

[email protected]



James Galvin, APAC

[email protected]



Nitin Shukla, India and MEA

[email protected]

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SOURCE HCLTech