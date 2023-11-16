HCSC Expands Neighborhood Center Model to New Mexico

News provided by

Health Care Service Corporation

16 Nov, 2023, 14:13 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation will be bringing a community-based wellness center to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque neighborhood center, slated to open in summer 2024, will be located in the South Valley. The 2,100 square foot space will offer members of HCSC's New Mexico plan and community members access to in-person resources to improve their health and wellness – all at no cost.

"Partnering with communities through our neighborhood centers strengthens the connection between access and health," said Maurice Smith, HCSC President, CEO and Vice-Chair. "We opened our first hyperlocal center in Chicago in 2019. Since then, we've opened two more centers and offered nearly 5,000 free events and had more than 50,000 people visit our three locations. That is 50,000 people who have enjoyed access to free health screenings and wellness classes, as well as connections to services to enhance their mental and financial well-being."

The new center, to be located at 3925 Las Estancias Way, will also be creating jobs. Staff at the Center will include a manager, health educator, community outreach specialist, community affairs concierge and customer service personnel. Hiring will prioritize the multilingual needs of members and the community.

"We believe that health care is local," said Janice Torrez, president of HCSC's New Mexico division. "It's important for us to be in the neighborhoods where resources are needed. We've been serving people across New Mexico for more than 80 years, and we're committed to improving the overall health of our communities."

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, serving more than 18.6 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation

Also from this source

HCSC Awards $9M+ to Support Healthier Communities

Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) is providing more than $9M to community organizations in the states through its 2023 Major Grant Program. HCSC ...

HCSC Continues to Grow Medicare Coverage in 2024

Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) intends to offer Medicare plans in 99 additional counties across Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.