HCSC Offers Members New Provider Scores in Search

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation has started to use data-driven quality and cost metrics to rank physicians and help its members select care providers. Since Jan. 1, 2024, PPO members see ranked in-network results when they use the provider search tool available via the apps and websites of HCSC health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Provider profiles which score highest on quality, cost efficient care and appropriate treatment plans display a "Top Performing Physician" designation. They are sorted to the top of the search experience. Providers with the lowest scores will sort towards the bottom. A placeholder median value will be given to providers with no current score.

The data used for scores is part of HCSC's provider measurement program. In 2022, HCSC began to deliver data to providers related to key care metrics to help them better serve members. HCSC is now giving members insights based on that same data to help them select the best providers to meet their health care needs.

"People conduct online research before making most retail purchases or going out to dinner. It makes sense that a vast majority of Americans put even more effort into finding someone who can best manage their health. Surveys show that 90 percent people turn to the internet to help find a provider, but often those scores are opinion-based," said Terri Kitchen, HCSC Divisional Vice President. "We are offering members the data to make informed decisions that can help improve member health outcomes and reduce the cost of care."

The ranked results are available for searches of 16 specialties:

Cardiology

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Endocrinology

Family Medicine

Gastroenterology

Internal Medicine

Nephrology

Neurology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Surgery

Pediatrics

Pulmonary

Rheumatology

Urology

Vascular Surgery

General surgery and otolaryngology will be added later this year. Neurology is available only in Illinois.

Texas provider scores will start later in 2024.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, serving more than 22 million people across the United States. HCSC provides coverage options for employers large and small, individuals and families, and Medicare and Medicaid plans. HCSC also offers related health care products and services such as pharmacy solutions, life and dental insurance, and health technology through a network of affiliates and subsidiaries. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

