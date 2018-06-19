HCT Group Secures £17.8 Million in Funding to Tackle Social Isolation

Originally founded in 1982, HCT Group is a rapidly growing social enterprise that helps tackle this social isolation by providing transport for marginalised people and communities, paid for by the revenues of commercial bus contracts. HCT Group operates at genuine scale, with a fleet of 732 vehicles based in 13 depots, safely providing over 30 million passenger journeys per year.

ClearlySo supported HCT Group in all facets of the fundraise, including advising on terms, development of the financial model, and approaching and negotiating with existing and new lenders, including two commercial investors new to impact investment.

Big Issue Invest led the round which consists of a refinance of legacy debt and an injection of new capital. City Bridge Trust, Esmée Fairbairn, HSBC, MFS, Phone Co-op, Social and Sustainable Capital, TriplePoint and four high-net-worth individuals from the ClearlySo network also participated.

Dai Powell, chief executive of HCT Group, stated: "Since our last fundraising round, HCT Group has grown by over 40 percent, using the investment to help resource our growth. Social isolation remains a vast and growing problem and the latest funding will enable us to accelerate beyond organic growth to bring our services to even more people."

Further commenting, Chris Parsons, head of investment banking at ClearlySo: "This is the largest fundraise by a social enterprise in the UK so far in 2018 and provides further evidence that you can build a sustainable business that generates an enormously positive social impact. ClearlySo is proud to work with HCT Group, a client for over ten years, to help them obtain the funding they need to reduce social isolation through access to transport."

HCT Group is a social enterprise in the transport industry, safely providing over 30 million passenger trips on our buses every year. We deliver a range of transport services - from London red buses to social services transport, from school transport to whole bus networks, from community transport to education and training. We reinvest the profits from our commercial work into further transport services or projects in the communities we serve.

ClearlySo is Europe's leading impact investment bank, working exclusively with businesses, charities, and funds delivering positive social, ethical, and/or environmental impact as well as financial return.

Originally founded in 2008, ClearlySo has helped more than 130 clients raise more than £175 million in impact investment from its extensive network of high-net-worth individual and institutional investors.

In addition, ClearlySo ATLAS helps investors assess the social and environmental impact of their venture capital and private equity investments and guides them towards a sustainable investment strategy.

ClearlySo is headquartered in London.

