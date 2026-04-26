HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Wins South Korea's First Overseas Icebreaker Order

Signed a $348.9 million contract with the Swedish Maritime Administration for one icebreaker, to be delivered in 2029

Won the order over leading icebreaker builders, including Finland and Norway

"We plan to expand new export markets in the special-purpose ship sector based on our technological capabilities and integrated business expertise."

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has become the first Korean shipbuilder to secure an overseas order for a dedicated icebreaker.

The company said it has signed a $348.9 million contract with the Swedish Maritime Administration to build one icebreaker.

(From the left) Lee Hyung-jong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Sweden, Joo Won-ho, President and CEO of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Erik Eklund, Director General of the Swedish Maritime Administration, Andreas Carlson, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing of Sweden, at the contract signing ceremony of the construction and delivery of a new icebreaker.

In the bidding process, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries received strong, well-rounded evaluations for price competitiveness, delivery schedules and technological capabilities. The icebreaker under this contract is scheduled for delivery in 2029 and will provide icebreaking support, fleet operations, towing services and ice management in the Baltic Sea off Sweden.

This order was secured amid growing global attention on Arctic shipping routes and Arctic Ocean exploration, after competing with leading icebreaker builders, including Finland and Norway. It is significant as it marks the first time a South Korean shipbuilder has entered the global icebreaker market.

The deal was also the result of strong public-private cooperation, with active support from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Sweden and the KOTRA Stockholm Trade Office.

An icebreaker is a specialized ship designed to navigate ice-covered seas by breaking sea ice to open navigable routes. It features a reinforced hull, strong icebreaking capability and a specially designed hull form that allows it to push through and clear ice.

The icebreaker ordered by Sweden from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will measure 126 meters in length and have a displacement of about 15,000 tons. It will feature Polar Class 4 (PC4) icebreaking capability and an electric propulsion system. PC4 generally refers to the ability to continuously break ice approximately 1 to 1.2 meters thick.

The United States has also significantly expanded its investment in icebreaker capabilities, passing legislation last year that increased related funding to about $9 billion. It has also formed the "ICE (Icebreaker Collaboration Effort) Pact" in cooperation with Canada and Finland as part of broader efforts to strengthen polar maritime operations.

According to the ICE Pact, the partners aim to build 70 to 90 icebreakers over the next 10 years.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to actively expand into the global naval and special-purpose vessel markets that require icebreaking capability, leveraging its proven expertise in building icebreakers.

"Following this icebreaker order, global recognition has been given to the strengthened business capabilities achieved through the integration of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo. We will continue to expand new export markets in the special-purpose ship segment based on our technological capabilities and integrated business expertise," said Joo Won-ho, Head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Naval and Medium Ship Business.

SOURCE HD Hyundai