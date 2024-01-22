HD Map for the Autonomous Vehicles Market to grow by USD 5.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rising adoption of cloud-based HD maps to Boost Growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

22 Jan, 2024, 23:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HD map for autonomous vehicles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 5.38 billion, according to Technavio. The rising adoption of cloud-based HD maps is notably driving growth. Automotive OEMs increasingly adopt cloud-based platforms to reduce capital expenditure and accelerate product launches. Cloud platforms facilitate digital services like telematics in modern vehicles, enabling rapid development and management of new services for connected vehicles. Cloud mapping technology integration further enhances the deployment of autonomous vehicles, improving performance and scalability.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027

Request a Sample Report with a full Table of Contents and Figures

Company Landscape - The global HD map for autonomous vehicles is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer HD map for autonomous vehicles are Baidu Inc., CE Info Systems Ltd., Civil Maps, Dynamic Map Platform Co. Ltd., Esri Global Inc., GeoJunxion BV, HERE Global BV, Intel Corp., Mapbox Inc., Momenta Group, NavInfo Co. Ltd., Navmii Publishing Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., RMSI Pvt. Ltd., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc., TomTom NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Voxelmaps, Wipro Ltd., and ZENRIN CO., LTD. and others

Company Offerings -

Growth in connected infrastructure is the primary trend. The high cost associated with technology is the major challenge impeding growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

By geography, the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America, an early adopter of automotive technologies, leads in autonomous vehicle testing with over 1,400 tested in 2019. In 2022, Argo AI tested driverless vehicles in Miami and Austin. Regulatory support enhances the favorable testing environment, crucial for autonomous vehicle development in North America.

Technavio has segmented based on Solution (Cloud-based and Embedded) and Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial).

  • The growth of the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development of autonomous vehicles relies on crucial cloud-based HD maps, leveraging their high definition for precise navigation. The cloud-based nature enhances accessibility and ease of updates, contributing to the positive trajectory of this segment in the forecast period.

Download a Free Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Market companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Applications 

Cloud-based HD maps significantly enhance the navigation capabilities of autonomous vehicles, leveraging mapping technology, geographic information systems (GIS), LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), sensor fusion, 3D mapping, real-time data, machine learning, computer vision, radar systems, GPS (Global Positioning System), V2X communication (Vehicle-to-Everything), edge computing, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), road infrastructure, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), data annotation, map updating, localization, precision mapping, object recognition, and cloud computing. Key industry players increasingly favor cloud-based solutions, anticipating their leading role in the future of autonomous vehicle technology, as they enable effective maneuvering in unfamiliar or challenging terrains.

Related Reports

The Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is projected to reach a value of USD 397.56 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 38.45% between 2022 and 2027. 

The Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 82,788.43 million

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Solution

Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Real Time Payments Market 2022-2027; USD 55.54 billion Incremental Growth - Technavio

Real Time Payments Market 2022-2027; USD 55.54 billion Incremental Growth - Technavio

The real time payments market is estimated to grow by USD 55.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.35%. The market is estimated to...
Eubiotics Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

Eubiotics Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

The eubiotics market is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. The report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.