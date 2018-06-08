H&D Wireless Awarded Three Pre-production Orders on IoT-Modules

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg )

The Customers are based in Northern Europe and focus on providing Computer-on-modules for industrial computer system.

"We are happy to have received several pre-production orders on SPB228 in a short time, it demonstrates that the modules we offer drastically reduces the time from prototype to volume production," said, Pär Bergsten, CEO and founder of H&D Wireless.

H&D proudly announces 14 'design-ins' up-to-date (the step before volume production) of SPB228, an increase from 2 in January 2018.

Europe is dominating the industrial PC market that is growing with over 10% CAGR (source: TMR Analysis). The market for Industrial IoT is growing sharply, estimated to be worth $225 billion, 2022 (Markets & Markets Research).

With the SPB228, developers are targeting a wide range of applications;

▪ High performance and secure industrial control and monitor systems

▪ Consumer electronic such as gaming and mobile computing

▪ High performance Smart Home systems; video, audio and security

The module integrates all functions for a WLAN 2x2 MU-MIMO, dual-band and Bluetooth 5 ready for Linux platforms. Form factor M.2, low power, FCC, IC and CE certified.

H&D Wireless is a Swedish solution provider for Internet of Things (IoT) and Real-Time Location Services (RTLS + GPS) with the Griffin cloud platform and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is one of Sweden's fastest growing and most award-winning IoT companies, with over 1 100 000 wireless products delivered so far for IoT and M2M applications all over the world. The company develops and delivers solutions for digitalization and optimization in industry with GEPS, including built-in artificial intelligence, generally termed as Industry 4.0 or Smart Factory. H&D Wireless shares are listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since December 2017. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser.

