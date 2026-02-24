HDAI Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, including new AI Security, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates HDAI is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDAI (Health Data Analytics Institute), a HealthTech company focused on improving revenue and quality outcomes with predictive AI solutions, announced that its core information systems have earned HITRUST r2 Certification for cybersecurity and information protection and the additional AI Security Assessment and Certification.

"As a trusted partner with leading healthcare organizations, we are committed to the responsible delivery of clinical AI," said Nassib Chamoun, President and CEO at HDAI. "We are thrilled to announce that included in our certification is the new HITRUST AI Security Assessment and Certification which provides a comprehensive framework for AI risk management to promote transparency, accountability, and collaboration while protecting patient privacy and fostering responsible AI adoption".

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with evolving cybersecurity standards and threat intelligence across frameworks such as NIST, ISO, and OWASP. "Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates HDAI's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that HDAI has met stringent requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that robust controls are in place to safeguard sensitive data and manage information risk effectively.

"As data security and trust are foundational to our work in healthcare, achieving HITRUST Certification represents a significant milestone for HDAI," said Bob Scott, VP Security, Compliance, and IT Operations at HDAI. "This certification reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive information, maintaining strong risk management practices, and earning the confidence of our partners and stakeholders."

About Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI)

HDAI is focused on addressing the US's looming healthcare crisis with actionable, responsible AI solutions that help improve care outcomes, financial results and clinician satisfaction for healthcare systems and value-based care organizations. HDAI's HealthVision™ is software that combines hundreds of high-performing, pre-built predictive models with LLM-enabled chart summarizing capabilities and a powerful, cost-effective, scalable cloud computing platform. HealthVision is embedded in the EHR and provides AI-enabled, use-case specific, patient stratification in real-time across the continuum of care. These intelligent rosters make it easier to align scarce resources with the patients at the time they are most needed, including accurately reflecting the acuity of patients served. At the patient level, HealthVision synthesizes hundreds of encounters into one-page AI Summaries that help clinicians quickly understand patient needs, replacing tedious, time-consuming searches. Recognized in the 2025 TIME Top 100 HealthTech companies list.

Media Contact: Carola Endicott, HDAI, 617-699-0725

