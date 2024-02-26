HDAI to Present at ViVE 2024 on How Clinicians Can Put AI to Work

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) – a company pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare delivery, today announced their upcoming ViVE 2024 conference presentation - "The Cleveland Clinic Vision: How Clinicians Can Put AI to Work for Better Care".

HDAI Founder and CEO Nassib Chamoun will speak alongside Thomas Mroz, MD, Chairman of Enterprise Orthopaedic Surgery and Director of Spine Research at Cleveland Clinic, to address how AI can help health systems overcome the challenges of provider burnout, administrative inefficiencies, and financial pressures while improving clinical outcomes across the network. The speakers will discuss their collaboration in deploying HealthVision™, a predictive analytics and generative AI platform. This collaboration has also resulted in several peer-reviewed publications, including a research study that was published in Anesthesiology in 2023.

"AI technology can help clinicians make better decisions that improve patient outcomes while reducing time spent searching in the electronic health record (EHR)," said Chamoun. "We are honored to collaborate with leading health systems to drive innovations in clinical workflows with real-time AI-guided insights. HealthVision, embedded in the EHR, distills hundreds of pages of clinical data into a single, holistic view of a patient's history and risk profile, accessible to every caregiver at any point of care. This benefits clinicians and patients alike."

These two industry-leading visionaries will share how using clinician-driven, artificial intelligence-enabled care can play a major role in overcoming some of the most difficult healthcare challenges in Orthopedics, Anesthesia and other service lines and how AI will play a transformational role in reducing inefficiencies and dramatically improving patient outcomes.

Presentation Information

Title: "The Cleveland Clinic Vision: How Clinicians Can put AI to Work for Better Care"





Presenters: Thomas Mroz, MD, Chairman of Enterprise Orthopaedic Surgery and Director of Spine Research, Cleveland Clinic | Nassib Chamoun, Founder & CEO, HDAI





Date: February 28, 2024 at 11:40AM PDT





Location: Health Tech Showcase Sunset Strip Stage, Los Angeles Convention Center

About HDAI

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) is a care optimization, decision support and provider enablement company powered by big data, AI-powered analytics, expert insights and point of care technology solutions. The company's HealthVision™ platform uses predictive analytics and generative AI to analyze a patient's medical history, including unstructured clinical notes and administrative data to create a concise summary of the patient's clinical chart, state of health, and to quantify and prioritize specific clinical risks. HDAI collaborates with leading health systems, Value-Based Care Organizations, physician groups, and payers to improve care delivery, population health and reduce cost and make efficient use of scarce clinical resources. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com

About ViVE

ViVE is the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision makers focusing on the business of healthcare. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the marketplace of HLTH to create a digital health event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare - bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, policymakers, the patient community, and solution providers.

