HDAI to Present at ViVE 2024 on How Clinicians Can Put AI to Work

News provided by

Health Data Analytics Institute

26 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) – a company pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare delivery, today announced their upcoming ViVE 2024 conference presentation - "The Cleveland Clinic Vision: How Clinicians Can Put AI to Work for Better Care".  

Continue Reading

HDAI Founder and CEO Nassib Chamoun will speak alongside Thomas Mroz, MD, Chairman of Enterprise Orthopaedic Surgery and Director of Spine Research at Cleveland Clinic, to address how AI can help health systems overcome the challenges of provider burnout, administrative inefficiencies, and financial pressures while improving clinical outcomes across the network. The speakers will discuss their collaboration in deploying HealthVision™, a predictive analytics and generative AI platform. This collaboration has also resulted in several peer-reviewed publications, including a research study that was published in Anesthesiology in 2023.  

"AI technology can help clinicians make better decisions that improve patient outcomes while reducing time spent searching in the electronic health record (EHR)," said Chamoun. "We are honored to collaborate with leading health systems to drive innovations in clinical workflows with real-time AI-guided insights. HealthVision, embedded in the EHR, distills hundreds of pages of clinical data into a single, holistic view of a patient's history and risk profile, accessible to every caregiver at any point of care. This benefits clinicians and patients alike."

These two industry-leading visionaries will share how using clinician-driven, artificial intelligence-enabled care can play a major role in overcoming some of the most difficult healthcare challenges in Orthopedics, Anesthesia and other service lines and how AI will play a transformational role in reducing inefficiencies and dramatically improving patient outcomes.

Presentation Information

  • Title: "The Cleveland Clinic Vision: How Clinicians Can put AI to Work for Better Care"

  • Presenters: Thomas Mroz, MD, Chairman of Enterprise Orthopaedic Surgery and Director of Spine Research, Cleveland Clinic | Nassib Chamoun, Founder & CEO, HDAI

  • Date: February 28, 2024 at 11:40AM PDT

  • Location: Health Tech Showcase Sunset Strip Stage, Los Angeles Convention Center

About HDAI
Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) is a care optimization, decision support and provider enablement company powered by big data, AI-powered analytics, expert insights and point of care technology solutions. The company's HealthVision platform uses predictive analytics and generative AI to analyze a patient's medical history, including unstructured clinical notes and administrative data to create a concise summary of the patient's clinical chart, state of health, and to quantify and prioritize specific clinical risks. HDAI collaborates with leading health systems, Value-Based Care Organizations, physician groups, and payers to improve care delivery, population health and reduce cost and make efficient use of scarce clinical resources. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com

About ViVE
ViVE is the premier, curated event experience for digital health decision makers focusing on the business of healthcare. ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the marketplace of HLTH to create a digital health event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare - bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, policymakers, the patient community, and solution providers.

HDAI Contact
Carola Endicott, [email protected]
617-699-0725

Media Contact
Erin Pezza [email protected]
302-530-4421

SOURCE Health Data Analytics Institute

Also from this source

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) Achieves Rigorous HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) Achieves Rigorous HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI), a leading innovative organization in providing healthcare predictive analytics solutions, today announced...
Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) and Houston Methodist to Showcase Innovative AI Collaboration at HLTH 2023

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) and Houston Methodist to Showcase Innovative AI Collaboration at HLTH 2023

Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) – an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on empowering clinicians, optimizing care pathways, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.