Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) Achieves Rigorous HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification

Health Data Analytics Institute

01 Feb, 2024, 08:45 ET

HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Health Data Analytics Institute's (HDAI) commitment to strong cybersecurity and data protection measures for its community.

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI), a leading innovative organization in providing healthcare predictive analytics solutions, today announced that their Population Health Production Environment and Longevity Production Environment hosted at Amazon Web Services has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

"As a trusted partner with leading healthcare organizations, we are committed to the responsible delivery of clinical AI. And a key component of Responsible AI is consistently demonstrating the highest standards for data protection and information security," said Nassib Chamoun, President and CEO at HDAI. "We are proud to be an early adopter of v11 and to have already achieved HITRUST CSF r2 Certified status under the new framework. Looking ahead, HDAI will participate in the new HITRUST AI Assurance program which provides a comprehensive framework for AI risk management to promote transparency, accountability, and collaboration while protecting patient privacy and fostering responsible AI adoption".

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's Population Health Production Environment and Longevity Production Environment hosted at Amazon Web Services has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements. Well regarded as the most rigorous available assurance checks, this achievement places HDAI in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that HDAI takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About HDAI
HDAI is a care optimization and provider enablement company powered by access to Medicare's full dataset, machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics, point of care technology and advisory services. We partner with leading health systems, ACOs, MA plans, and payers to improve care delivery, population health, and cost. HDAI's platform, HealthVision™, leverages an extensive suite of foundational models and digital twinning to deliver enterprise-wide actionable insights at the organization, provider, and patient level. For more information, please visit: www.hda-institute.com.

HDAI Media Contact:   
Carola Endicott,  
[email protected]
617-699-0725

SOURCE Health Data Analytics Institute

