HData Expands Platform with Legislative Data Library

New legislative catalogs bring bills from the U.S. Congress and all 50 states into HData, connecting legislation to the dockets and proceedings it shapes.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HData, the AI-native operating system for energy regulation, today announced the release of its legislative catalogs, an addition that brings federal and state bills into the platform alongside millions of filings from regulated energy data sources. The new offering covers legislation introduced in the U.S. Congress and all 50 state legislatures, plus Washington, D.C., giving energy professionals a single place to monitor the bills that could reshape rates, operations and market structure long before they reach a docket.

Thousands of bills move through Congress and the states every year, and only a fraction affect the energy sector. Finding that fraction typically means scanning dozens of separate legislative websites and tracking each measure by hand, often catching a consequential bill only after it has advanced. Legislatures compound the challenge by operating on their own calendars, with some meeting year-round and others convening for a matter of weeks, and activity is frequently fastest in a session's final days.

HData's bills catalog centralizes that activity. Users can perform a global search and filter by status, bill number, sponsor or session. Each record includes full bill text and every amended version, sponsor and co-sponsor information, committee assignments and referral history, vote records and roll calls, and hearing schedules tied to specific bills. A status indicator shows exactly where a bill stands, from pre-introduction through introduction, engrossment and enrollment to final action, and how recently it moved there.

With the addition of bills, HData becomes the energy sector's only centralized source of regulatory, legislative and user-owned data, all of which can be analyzed with Regulatory AI, a purpose-built solution for regulated energy data analysis at large scale.

Legislatures routinely direct commissions to open proceedings, adopt standards, or report findings by statutory deadlines. A bill introduced in one session can become the rulemaking an organization responds to in the next. By tracing that path in a single platform, teams gain the earliest possible signal of regulatory change instead of reconstructing it after the fact.

"Energy decisions worth trillions of dollars start long before a proceeding opens, and legislation is the earliest signal we have," said HData CEO Hudson Hollister. "By bringing bills into the same platform as the regulatory record, we're helping the parties see what's coming and get to the table sooner, which is how the industry moves faster."

Legislative data is available now to all HData customers, along with data sources including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, RTO and ISO committees and state public utility commissions.

About HData

As the AI-native operating system for energy regulation, HData serves the largest customer ecosystem in regulated energy, helping utilities, regulators, advocates, advisory firms, corporates, and energy technology companies navigate regulatory complexity. Through centralized data, powerful AI, and automated workflows, HData accelerates the research, analysis, and insights critical to how the future of energy is decided.

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SOURCE HData