HDFC Bank Under Review: Deposit Mobilization Lags Credit Expansion Despite Management Guidance

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) regarding the widening gap between the bank's deposit growth and loan growth trajectories following its merger with HDFC Limited. Those who purchased shares and incurred losses may contact the firm to discuss the investigation.

During the post-merger integration period, HDFC Bank reported healthy credit expansion as the combined entity leveraged its enhanced distribution network and customer base. However, deposit growth did not keep pace with this loan book expansion. The bank's quarterly business updates consistently showed credit growth percentages exceeding deposit growth by meaningful margins, a pattern that has persisted across multiple reporting periods.

Deposits represent the backbone of a bank's balance sheet and serve as the primary funding source for loan origination. When loan growth outpaces deposit growth for an extended period, banks may need to rely on alternative funding sources, including wholesale borrowings and interbank facilities. These funding channels typically carry higher costs than retail deposits, potentially compressing the spread between lending rates and funding costs that drives bank profitability.

The timing of these developments coincides with a broader industry trend where system-wide credit growth across Indian banks has exceeded deposit growth. However, HDFC Bank's position as the largest private sector lender means its deposit mobilization challenges carry outsized significance for the overall banking system. Market participants have increasingly focused on liquidity metrics rather than solely profitability measures when evaluating bank valuations.

Following the release of the bank's latest business update, which failed to indicate acceleration in deposit gathering despite stable operating metrics, HDFC Bank shares experienced a decline exceeding 5%. The stock underperformed both the Nifty 50 index and banking sector benchmarks. Trading volumes surged as institutional investors adjusted their portfolio allocations, with large block deals recorded during the selloff period.

Investors who suffered losses may obtain more information about the investigation by contacting Levi & Korsinsky.

