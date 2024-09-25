HDL Automation Wins Government's Manufacturing Champion Award for Innovation in Building Automation

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDL Automation,a leading global provider of smart living solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Manufacturing Champion Enterprise title, a recognition given to companies that excel in specialized manufacturing sectors. This honor reflects HDL's advanced innovation, cutting-edge production technologies, and strong global market presence. The rigorous selection criteria focus on industry leadership, continuous innovation, and high operational efficiency—areas where HDL constantly excels.

HDL has won numerous prestigious industry awards in recent years

39 Years of Leadership in Building Automation

Founded in 1985, HDL Automation has become a leading name in building automation, delivering advanced solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Its innovations enhance the efficiency, safety, and comfort of buildings around the world.

Recently, HDL was also named the No. 1 Wired Automation Control Brand in China by EqualOcean, one of China's most authoritative research institutions, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

HDL's commitment to design and innovation has earned it several prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, and IDEA Award. A standout product, the Source 7 Panel, features a sleek knob design and elegant color options, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Its smooth knob adjustment and user-friendly interface allow for effortless control of smart home systems.

HDL's products are used in major projects globally, including Dubai's S-Tower, Baiyun Station, the Czech State Opera, and BMW Welt. For example, the Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station, opened on December 26, 2023, covers 430,000 square meters and features 11 platforms and 24 tracks. It manages up to 15,364 passengers per hour at peak, ranking it among Asia's largest and busiest hubs. HDL's automation solutions there improve lighting management and, through smart panels and visualization software, enable centralized control and real-time energy monitoring, boosting operational efficiency.

The Manufacturing Champion award and recognition by EqualOcean boost HDL's standing in the global smart technology market. As demand for intelligent building solutions grows, HDL remains committed to creating healthier, more sustainable living environments through innovation. Looking ahead, HDL aims to expand its global footprint while continuing to lead in technology and sustainability.

With nearly four decades of experience, a wealth of prestigious awards, and landmark projects, HDL Automation continues to shape the future of building automation. The recent government recognition and industry accolades affirm HDL's leading role in shaping smart living.

SOURCE HDL Automation