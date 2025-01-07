HDPE Pipes Market worth $25.68 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "HDPE Pipes Market by Grade (Pe 63, Pe 80, Pe 100), Diameter (<50 Mm, 50-250 Mm, >250 Mm), Application (Irrigation System, Sewage & Drainage System, Chemical Processing, Electrofusion Fittings, Others), End-Use, & Region - Global Forecast to 2029," is projected to reach USD 25.68 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 19.84 billion in 2024 during the forecast period. Strong growth is observed to characterise the global HDPE pipes market. This fact has primarily been spurred by efficient water and wastewater management system demands which, have come as an effect of rapid urbanization and massive infrastructural undertaking projects. Inherently, HDPE pipes are known for their robust durability, corrosion resistance, and flexibility. Such properties make it the best fit material to be utilized in applications like water supply, irrigation, oil & gas pipelines and industrial piping. The trend is further propelled by a spiking growth rate within the key sectors like agriculture, energy and construction in which reliable, long lasting piping systems have emerged to be of extreme importance. Escalating consciousness about sustainable leak-free and cost-effective solutions for infrastructure demand more and more HDPE pipes. This is especially in the regions focusing on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Challenges still prevail in the market due to fluctuating prices for raw materials, which often affect the costs of production. The market still experiences huge investments from the government to develop infrastructure and develop sustainability, especially in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Those regions drive the demand for HDPE pipes. The market keeps growing because those regions keep investing in modernizing infrastructure to meet the needs of rapidly growing urban populations and industries.

Sewage & Drainage is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the HDPE pipes market.

The sewage and drainage segment is the fastest-growing application in the HDPE pipes market due to several key factors that make HDPE pipes particularly suitable for these infrastructure needs. As urbanization accelerates globally, the demand for efficient sewage and drainage systems has surged to manage the increasing volume of wastewater and stormwater in growing cities. The above applications benefit significantly from the provision of HDPE pipes: Excellent corrosion, chemical, and abrasion resistance are critical when exposed to harsh conditions in certain environments. Flexibility ensures easier installation in challenging terrains with reduced risk of damage in the event of ground movement. The increasing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure also contributes to the penetration of HDPE pipes, due to their eco-friendlier nature over traditional materials, such as concrete or metal, given their lighter and longer durations and recyclability. Also, as governments and municipalities improve their sewer and drainage systems to meet the environmental standards and cope with the effects of climate change, the demand for high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective solutions such as HDPE pipes will remain on the rise. This integration of urbanization, regulatory pressures, and the technical advantages of HDPE pipes makes the segment of sewage and drainage the fastest-growing application within the market of HDPE pipes.

Oil & Gas industry is projected to be the second largest End-Use in the HDPE pipes market.

The oil and gas industry accounts for the second largest application segment for the HDPE pipes market as this material is highly suitable for several applications within this sector with its excellent properties. HDPE pipes can withstand immense pressure, are resistant to corrosion, and have a long durability in service that makes them one of the best for use in pipeline transportation of oil, gas, and critical fluids. These properties are of vital significance in the oil and gas sector, particularly since these pipes are exposed to extremely rugged conditions, including high and low temperature environments, chemicals, and abrasive materials. High-density polyethylene pipes increase pipelines' life span considerably in addition to resisting corrosion to significant extents. This diminishes the replacement cycles and accompanying expenses on maintenance, that have been of prime value in oil and gas operation sectors that often have remote fields of operation.

Flexibility and ease of installation make HDPE very useful in the oil and gas industry, especially as it has to cross difficult terrains, such as ground-level, sea floor, and mountainous areas. It is also light in weight, which reduces logistics and transportation issues when pipelines are installed offshore or even subsea. Besides this, HDPE pipes also show lower friction coefficients that allow better flow rates for oil and gas; these factors help in saving energy, hence the operation costs become cheaper.

The demand to increase the energy requirement for stronger, more cost-effective pipeline construction with environmental concern is fueling the demand for HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industries. Improvement in pipeline integrity, sustainability, and safety measures are making HDPE pipes a necessity for new pipeline constructions and maintaining existing infrastructure so they will continue to become the second-largest end use sector in the HDPE pipes market.

Key players

The HDPE pipes Market report comprises key service providers such as JM EAGLE, INC. (US), CHINA LESSO (China), Supreme Industries Ltd. (India), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (US), AGRU (US), Dyka Group (Netherlands), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Astral Pipes (India), Advanced Drainage Systems (US) etc.

