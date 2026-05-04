HDT Conducts Hunter WOLF Training with 10th Mountain Division

Second training event in one month highlights continued Army engagement, evaluation

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Robotics is conducting a new round of training and evaluation activities with Hunter WOLF unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, with soldiers from the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division.

The HDT Hunter WOLF

The Hunter WOLF is a robotic multi-mission unmanned ground vehicle designed to reduce workload, extend operational duration, and keep soldiers in the field longer, with less fatigue and at safer distances. Built specifically for military operations, it delivers mobility, payload, and power in a compact system, engineered to perform in demanding environments where commercial vehicles fail.

"The Hunter WOLF is a proven platform that's ready to support operations today. It's not a concept still in development like other options," said Tom Van Doren, President, Robotics Sector at HDT Robotics. "Training directly with units like the 10th Mountain Division ensures the system continues to meet operational requirements and provides a dependable solution the military can confidently deploy."

The training event will provide hands-on experience for soldiers in one of the Army's elite light infantry units, known for rapid deployment and operations in complex, extreme environments, including mountainous and cold-weather conditions. During the event, soldiers will operate and evaluate the Hunter WOLF in real-world scenarios, gaining experience in system operation, mission integration, and sustainment across a range of mission tasks.

"Training events like this show how adaptable the Hunter WOLF's modular design is across different mission requirements," said John Conway, VP of Business Development, Robotics at HDT Robotics. "Soldiers are able to configure it quickly and apply it to operational tasks without adding complexity."

During training, soldiers will operate Hunter WOLF vehicles configured for communications, sustainment, support, and employment of equipment normally too heavy for dismounted units to transport, such as loitering munitions. These configurations include:

Two Vehicle-mounted Tactical Radios (AN/VRC-158)

Five Universal Battery Chargers (UBC)

60-gallon Water Purification Systems

Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC)

15kW Mobile Power Export (120/240VAC inverter offload)

Extended Cargo Rails for Equipment Transport

The training marks the second Hunter WOLF event conducted with the Army in the past month, reinforcing HDT's commitment to delivering proven, field-ready robotic platforms that enhance operations while prioritizing soldier safety.

About HDT Robotics: HDT develops rugged, modular robotic systems to perform tasks in hazardous and demanding environments. Building on a legacy of advanced government and industrial robotics development, the company engineers precision manipulators and mobile platforms that reduce personnel risk while enabling critical operations in expeditionary, contaminated, or unsafe environments. For more information, visit HDTHunterWOLF.com.

SOURCE HDT Robotics