HDT Global Announces the Acquisition of the Business Assets of Terra Group Corporation

SOLON, Ohio, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), the leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, mission-capable infrastructure solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today the acquisition of the business assets of Terra Group Corporation, the manufacturer of TECWAR® water purification, storage and distribution systems.

In operation for more than eight decades, HDT is the world leader in the design and production of expeditionary solutions for austere locations. Known for our state-of-the art, rapidly deployable shelter systems, HDT's mobile infrastructure systems provide a single-source solution for forward-operating military personnel. With this completed transaction, HDT now adds tactical water purification, storage and distribution to its impressive list of shelter support systems that include environmental control, power and collective protection products.

"In austere environments, the need for safe, clean water is critical," stated Jim Stephens, HDT Global President and CEO. "We're excited to add the TECWAR product line to our portfolio of expeditionary infrastructure solutions and expand our mission objective of providing superior mobile infrastructure products to our war fighters and U.S. allies globally."

"The proven and patented TECWAR products and capabilities are a key enabler for building a safe environment for the warfighter," added Carl Pates, CTO and SVP of Engineering. "This new product line will transition to our Florence, Kentucky facility where we will leverage HDT's engineering and manufacturing expertise to make this a core HDT capability."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

