He Said, She Said: How Police Handle Mutual Domestic Violence Claims | Criminal Defense Lawyers, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestic violence cases are often far more complex than they appear at first glance. In some situations, both parties accuse the other of being the aggressor, creating what is commonly referred to as a "he said, she said" scenario. These situations can be confusing, emotionally charged, and difficult for everyone involved—including law enforcement. Below, our criminal defense lawyers in Wichita at the McConnell Law Firm explain how these cases are typically handled and when it may be time to seek legal guidance.

Understanding Domestic Violence

When law enforcement responds to a domestic disturbance, officers are not relying on a vague or subjective idea of abuse. Kansas law provides a specific legal framework for what qualifies as domestic violence, and that framework guides how these investigations are handled. Under K.S.A § 21-5111(i), domestic violence is identified as:

An act or threatened act of violence against a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship, or against a family or household member. The statute also makes clear that domestic violence is not limited to physical acts—it can include other crimes or municipal ordinance violations, including crimes against property, when they are directed at a qualifying partner or family or household member.

Because this definition is intentionally broad, an incident does not need to involve visible injuries to be treated as a potential domestic violence matter. As a result, officers responding to these calls are often required to assess situations involving conflicting accounts, heightened emotions, and limited independent evidence.

What Is Mutual Abuse?

Mutual abuse refers to situations where both individuals involved in a domestic dispute claim the other person was the aggressor. In some cases, both parties may have visible injuries. In others, neither person shows obvious signs of harm, but each provides a different version of events. It is important to understand that mutual accusations do not automatically mean both individuals will be arrested or charged.

Kansas law and agency policies require officers to evaluate each complaint separately and determine whether there is probable cause for a criminal offense, as well as whether any reported conduct appears to be lawful self-defense. In some situations, police may determine that only one person should be arrested. In others, officers may believe there is probable cause involving both parties and make dual arrests. These decisions are highly fact-specific and depend on what officers observe, document, and determine at the scene.

How Criminal Investigations Are Handled

When police respond to a domestic violence call involving conflicting accounts, they typically consider a range of factors, including:

Statements provided by both parties

Visible injuries or lack thereof

Physical evidence at the scene

Prior calls or documented history between the individuals

Witness statements, if available

In Kansas, agency policies generally direct officers to make an arrest without undue delay when there is probable cause to believe a domestic violence offense has occurred, unless the officer determines the conduct was lawful defense of a person or property. These determinations must be made quickly and often under stressful conditions. Once an arrest is made, the decision to formally file criminal charges rests with the prosecutor, not the alleged victim. In "he said, she said" cases, prosecutors often rely heavily on initial police reports, photographs, body-camera footage, and statements made at the scene.

When To Contact a Wichita Criminal Defense Lawyer

If you are involved in a domestic violence investigation, particularly one involving mutual accusations, it is critical to seek legal advice as early as possible. Speaking with a Wichita criminal defense lawyer before giving detailed statements or attempting to resolve the situation on your own can help protect your rights. An experienced criminal defense lawyer can review how the investigation was conducted, evaluate whether probable cause existed, and ensure your version of events is accurately presented. Early legal guidance may also help prevent charges from being filed or reduce the long-term impact of the situation.

Have You Been Accused?

If you're facing domestic violence charges, we encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a criminal defense lawyer in Wichita about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

