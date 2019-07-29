Head Back to Class with College Essentials from Casio

DOVER, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Summer heats up, many college students begin planning for their return to campus in the coming weeks. While notebooks, pens and planners may be at the top of their back to class list, additional items are essential for making the most of the semester. Casio America, Inc. is excited to offer a range of technology including calculators, keyboards, and timepieces essential to college students.

Top of the Class

Come to class prepared with Casio's fx-CG500, a graphing calculator which helps students investigate and solve the most challenging equations and enhance their understanding of mathematics. Easy to use, the fx-CG500 is equipped with a large, soft keyboard and convenient drop-down menus, as well as a high-resolution touchscreen LCD display. An extra-large 4.8" screen allows for more complete and detailed viewing of mathematics and offers Casio's standard Natural Textbook Display. Specific features ideal for higher levels of mathematics include but are not limited to advanced CAS for symbolic computation, built-in graphing of conic sections, interactive equation solver, matrix operations and inverses and more. It's also equipped with statistics regressions, graphical displays and residual calculators, in addition to streamlined solving for intercepts and intersections.

The fx-CG500 is available for a MSRP of $129.99. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

Relax and Unwind

When the pressures of a college education begin to stress students out, it is important to have an outlet for release. A frequent strategy used to deal with stress is listening to music and playing a musical instrument.1 For students looking to de-stress with music, Casio's CT-X700 portable keyboard includes upgraded technology and sound quality at an affordable price. With a library of 100 built-in songs, new tunes can easily be learned using Casio's Voice Fingering Guide and Step-Up Lesson System, which displays proper fingering and notation. The CT-X700 reproduces the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more, faithfully reproducing subtle nuances and gestures specific to each sound. Feeling creative? A wide range of tones and rhythm patterns, including a library of 600 tones and 195 rhythms of different genres, allows musical creativity to flow while taking a break from classes.

The CT-X700 is available now at music retailers nationwide, as well as online. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

Staying on Time

For college students navigating hectic schedules, a reliable timepiece is a necessity. With enhanced features such as solar power, date display, one-second stopwatch and 100M water resistance, the EDIFICE EFSS550PB-1A timepiece keeps students on-schedule for classes, club meetings and more.

The EFSS550PB-1A's solar chronograph has enhanced charging technology that can convert light into electricity via a solar panel located under the inset dials and eliminates the need for battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light, making charging in a dormitory easy. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months, ensuring a timepiece that will last through the semester and beyond.

For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

1Tam, Lisa. (2013, October 15). "The role of music in stress management." http://msue.anr.msu.edu/news/the_role_of_music_in_stress_management

