Head Back to 'The Sandlot' as the Timeless Family Comedy Celebrating Baseball and Childhood Returns to U.S. Cinemas for 25th Anniversary July 22 and 24 Only

DENVER, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Play ball! The legendary baseball comedy "The Sandlot" is back in movie theaters across the country for two days only this July – its first national theatrical run since its original release 25 years ago. The film will play with an exclusive sneak preview of an all-new Fox Sports documentary about the making of this coming-of-age comedy.

Tickets for "The Sandlot" can be purchased beginning Friday, June 22 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

The Sandlot 25th Anniversary

Fathom Events and Twentieth Century Fox, In Association with Island World, present "The Sandlot" in hundreds of select movie theaters on Sunday, July 22 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all local times). A complete list of theater locations will be available June 22 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Directed by David Mickey Evans, "The Sandlot" was a well-reviewed box-office success when it was first released in April 1993, but in the ensuing quarter-century it has become an integral film for both baseball fans and movie lovers – so much so that "The Sandlot" has been named one of the best baseball movies of all time by Bleacher Report, Men's Journal, Esquire and Sporting News, among others.

Told in a charming, rambling fashion, "The Sandlot" is set in the summer of 1962, when Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) moves to a new town. Awkward and friendless, Scotty is on the brink of despondency when he runs into the never-ending baseball game that takes place on the sandlot behind a ramshackle house.

He's befriended first by Benny Rodriguez (Mike Vitar) and ultimately by the whole team, including Hamilton "Ham" Porter (Patrick Renna), Michael "Squints" Palledorous (Chauncey Leopardi), Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan (Marty York), Kenny DeNunez (Brandon Adams), Bertram Weeks (Grant Gelt), and Timmy and Tommy Timmons (Victor DiMattia and Shane Obedzinski). On and off the baseball field, they experience an unforgettable – and unforgettably hilarious – summer of discovery and friendship. "The Sandlot" also stars James Earl Jones, Karen Allen and Denis Leary.

"Watching 'The Sandlot' has become an annual event that no summer is complete without – but since its original release, it has never had a nationwide theatrical re-release," Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said. "We're proud to be able to bring 'The Sandlot' to families and fans all around the country with this special cinema event, paired with a sneak peek at a brand-new Fox Sports documentary."

