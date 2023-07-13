Head of Mobility Institute Berlin Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Mobility Institute Berlin (mib) has won twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. Dr Jörn Richert was the outright winner in two categories: 'Best CEO in the Management Consulting Industry' and 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year Germany'.

The awards seek to identify and celebrate the world's most innovative and influential business leaders, across a wide range of sectors. Unlike other business awards, which focus on the overall work of organisations, here the emphasis is on the C Level executives that lead them. The intention is to give outstanding people the recognition and praise they deserve, whilst inspiring others to achieve similar successes. 

As a company, mib paves the way for the movers & shakers of future mobility through mission driven consulting. Mobility is central to everyday life and the sustainable transformation of the transportation sector is a necessity for preventing climate change, which calls for carbon-neutral mobility. At the same time, this transformation offers the opportunity to reshape urban public space for people and thereby make cities more liveable.

Founded in 2018, mib collaborates with city administrations, public transport companies, businesses, and communities to create cleaner, more efficient and more sustainable transportation systems for future generations. The company aims to make sustainable urban mobility simpler and more attractive for residents and commuters.

Dr Richert has an extensive background in sustainability, strategic planning and organisational change. His passion for revolutionising public transportation and improving city spaces has enabled him to play a major role in developing mib into a flourishing strategic consulting organisation with an impressive portfolio of projects. Its multi-talented team have worked with reputable transport companies such as Deutsche Bahn, Flix, and Share Now, large public transport companies such as Berlin's BVG and Hamburg's HOCHBAHN.

Recently, mib helped the city of Cologne in building their own Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, and the team has also collaborated with Munich to design a new Micromobility-Sharing System as well as leading on other major public transport projects in cities including Berlin and Hamburg.

For further information and details of the work of this innovative strategic consulting organisation, please visit the company website: https://mobilityinstitute.com/en

More information about the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

