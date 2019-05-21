Head Outdoors This Spring With Casio's Latest PRO TREK Smart Timepiece

DOVER, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a fishing trip, golf outing or long weekend in the mountains? Wondering what gear to bring along? Look no further than the PRO TREK Smart WSD-F30 from Casio America, Inc. Much like its predecessors, the WSD-F30 comes equipped with the hallmark features PRO TREK Smart fans have come to know and love along with new features like a smaller, thinner case for enhanced wearability, an enhanced dual-layer monochrome and color display which employs an organic EL display that shows maps and data in finer detail.

Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, WSD-F30 users have access to several app partners which are showcased in the "Featured Apps" list on the device for users to download like Hole19 and Fishbrain.

Hole19

The latest version of the popular app – Hole19 – now offers new, innovative features such as Authentication, Scoring and Wearable Maps. The new features will be initially exclusive to Casio's PRO TREK Smart Series (WSD-F30 and WSD-F20) and will make use of its advanced technology and exceptional design to provide golfers with the option to play a golf round without the need for their smartphone. In addition to the existing Hole19 features, the app offers: Course Download, GPS Distances and Auto-change Hole and Flyover which will give you a satellite view of each hole with distances. Once golfers have logged in and downloaded course maps, they will be able to play offline without the need for mobile data. The standalone Hole19 Golf GPS for Smartwatch app is available on the Google Play Store for a one-time payment of $4.99.

Fishbrain

The updated Fishbrain Wear OS app is a joint development between Fishbrain and Casio, with its functions being optimized for PRO TREK Smart devices that are designed to operate in widely varied environments, meeting users' toughest outdoor needs. The new features require limited input from users, reducing the need for them to take their phone out of their pocket or bag during a fishing trip. Fishbrain now offers Google Assistant integration enabling anglers to log catches with their voice, as well as localized weather information and a location tracker. Additionally, the app provides premium users with data-driven insights on the best time to catch particular species of fish, making it easier than ever to land their dream catch.

For more information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit https://wsd.casio.com/ and https://protrek.casio.com/.

About Hole19

Hole19 is a company that provides a mobile & wearable platform for golfers to discover & book their golf, plan & track their rounds on the course, as well as a social platform to connect with other golfers and golf courses. Over 1.6M golfers are registered on Hole19 across 201 countries. The free app boasts over 42,000 mapped courses to help golfers hit their next shot with confidence.

About Fishbrain

Fishbrain is the world's most popular mobile app and social network for people who love to fish. Bringing fishing into the digital age, the free-to-use app, with eight million users worldwide, helps create the best possible fishing experience by providing everyone - whether beginner or pro - with the tools, insights, and support to fully enjoy the world's most popular sport. For more information, please visit www.fishbrain.com.

About PRO TREK Smart

Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio's Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio's PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

