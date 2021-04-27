Headed For The Hills--Of Austin: Bain & Company Launches An Austin Office

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company has officially launched an Austin office, which will serve clients across the Austin and San Antonio areas, reinforcing Bain's strength as the go-to consulting firm for tech companies and tech talent. Bain launched its Austin office virtually, amid the pandemic, and is preparing its physical space in downtown Austin to be a postpandemic hub for creativity and collaboration in the vibrant Austin market.

"Bain & Company has been working with clients in the Austin and San Antonio area for decades, and this move brings us closer to many of our enduring clients," said Peter Bowen, a partner at Bain & Company and head of the Bain Austin office. "It will also facilitate collaboration with new clients—in industries such as technology, retail, consumer products and fintech—while creating further access to one of the country's fastest growing talent hubs."

Bain Austin rounds out the trio of Bain Texas offices, which also includes facilities in Dallas and Houston. Collectively, Bain Texas was named as one of Fortune and Great Place to Work's "Best Workplaces in Texas" for 2021. Bain Texas employees pointed to feeling empowered, across levels, to contribute changes and ideas to the organization and an openness to challenging the status quo.

"Bain has always been differentiated by its uncompromising commitment to being the best place to work for the best talent," said Chuck Whitten, the managing partner for Bain Southwest and a member of Bain's Board of Directors. "Austin is an exceptional place to recruit top business and technical talent, and we looking forward to welcoming a diverse group of new and transferring team members to help us serve our many clients in Austin."

While Bain Austin has initially launched as a virtual office, the design of the physical office space was largely shaped by the teams that plan to inhabit it later this year.

"Bain's meritocratic reputation proved truer than ever as we designed this new office," said Mackenzie Bushy, an associate partner at Bain and head of Bain Austin's Real Estate committee. "When we asked for volunteers to help design the space, we had no idea just how much interest we would see, from interns up to senior leadership. The tangible, creative process of designing this space has been a source of hope and inspiration during a year that's been especially tough on so many of us Texans."

In addition to the strategic imperative of designing a highly creative, innovative space for Bain's people and its clients to collaborate, the Bain teams designing the space drew on inspiration from the local area, including an affinity for music, tacos, greenspaces, local architecture, sunsets over Lake Travis and an office-wide commitment to "Keeping Austin Weird."

