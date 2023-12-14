HeadFirst Group confirms offer to acquire Impellam Group to create a market leading global workforce and STEM talent solutions provider

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Group ('HeadFirst') and Impellam Group ('Impellam') announce they have reached an agreement for HeadFirst to acquire Impellam to bring together their strengths, to create a leading global player in MSP and mission-critical talent solutions. The combination, with over € 7 billion spend under management (in 2022), will unlock accelerated growth opportunities in North America, UK, Europe, and APAC.

HeadFirst believes Impellam represents an attractive opportunity to invest in one of the leading Managed Services Providers in the world and a leading STEM (data, life-sciences, tech & engineering) workforce and recruitment group in the UK.

The acquisition is expected to deliver the following benefits:

  • a highly complementary geographic footprint, with limited to no overlap, creating a strong presence across continental Europe, the UK, North America and APAC;
  • complementary skillsets and expertise creating substantial cross-selling and customer value;
  • capitalising on HeadFirst's digital data platform to increase operational and business performance across the enlarged group;
  • a strong combined management team continuing to deliver on the long-term strategy of the enlarged group;
  • greater career opportunities for colleagues across the larger company.

Future management for the group

HeadFirst envisages the key executive management of Impellam, namely Julia Robertson (current Chief Executive Officer of Impellam) and Tim Briant (current Chief Financial Officer of Impellam) will join the board of directors as Group CEO and Group CFO. They will work alongside Board members Marion Van Happen, who will also continue as CEO of HeadFirst Group, Han Kolff, who will be non-executive Chairman, and non-executive Directors Koen Bekkering and Boyd Sleeman, to ensure the future success and growth of the enlarged group.

There are currently no changes to how Impellam Group and HeadFirst Group operate day to day. Impellam and HeadFirst will continue to deliver their services to customers, suppliers, and professionals. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Announcement for information purposes only; it does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document. An announcement with full details of the terms and conditions of the transaction can be read in full at headfirst.group/takeover

