Headless Commerce Summit to Gather Digital and Web Development Experts for Talks on Building World-Class E-Commerce Experiences

Presented by Netlify, web leaders discuss building differentiated e-commerce sites using a headless commerce architecture

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, the platform for modern web development, today announced the third annual Headless Commerce Summit in London and virtually on May 23-24, 2022. The event gathers digital leaders, web development experts and agencies to share tactical advice about building world-class e-commerce sites using a headless architecture.

Headless architecture enables teams to build and deploy sites faster, increase conversions, and differentiate their brand by decoupling backend services such as product information from the frontend experience. Speakers will discuss risks, concerns, and opportunities that commerce teams face today and use real-world case studies and stats to share best practices for shifting to and operating a headless commerce site using the latest technology. Sessions will explore modern headless journeys of brands like Hilding Anders, PrettyLitter, Salling Group, Sennheiser and Tile.

Chris Bach , co-founder, Chief Strategy and Creative Officer, Netlify: "The Rise of Composable Commerce"

, co-founder, Chief Strategy and Creative Officer, Netlify: "The Rise of Composable Commerce" Debbie Ellison , Chief Digital Officer, VMLY&R Commerce: "The Future of Brands"

, Chief Digital Officer, VMLY&R Commerce: "The Future of Brands" Steve Jenkins , Tech Lead, Tile: "How Tile's Migration to Headless with Netlify Enabled them to Customise the Customer Experience"

, Tech Lead, Tile: "How Tile's Migration to Headless with Netlify Enabled them to Customise the Customer Experience" BigCommerce, AKQA, and Netlify: "The Business Case for Headless Commerce"

Nicolas Le Pallec, Executive Technology Director, Europe , AKQA: "Sennheiser's Large-Scale Migration to Headless Commerce"

, AKQA: "Sennheiser's Large-Scale Migration to Headless Commerce" Massimo Pegoraro , Technical Director, Atoms Studio: "How Salvatori Internationalised Their E-Commerce Store with Headless Commerce"

Netlify is joined by sponsors Algolia, BetterCommerce, Builder.io, Commerce Layer, commercetools, Crystallize, Kin+Carta, Last Rev, Magnolia, Shogun, Storyblok, Swell and Uniform.

View the full agenda and register at headlesscommercesummit.com .

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic web sites, e-commerce stores and applications. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time, money and the planet.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com .

SOURCE Netlify