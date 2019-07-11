Headset and Marijuana Business Daily announce new data partnership to provide retail data analysis and expanded coverage of the cannabis industry

SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading data analytics platform for the cannabis industry, and Anne Holland Ventures, the holding company for Marijuana Business Daily (MJBizDaily) announced a new ongoing and exclusive data partnership. The deal enables MJBizDaily's professional staff of journalists, editors, researchers, and analysts to access real-time retail-derived data throughout the U.S. and Canada, providing valuable insight into the state of the legal cannabis market.

Headset collects and standardizes receipt-level data from POS systems, and provides information on cannabis sales by product category, consumer behaviors and pricing, among other things, enabling businesses across the cannabis value chain, from retailers to investors, to make better-informed decisions based on real-time actionable insights. Through the partnership, Headset will provide data-centric commerce information to Marijuana Business Daily. MJBizDaily reporters will receive access to Headset's data analytics platform for stories, articles, e-books and reports. As part of this new partnership, Headset will also provide data for The Marijuana Business Factbook, their popular annual report on cannabis commerce and the state of the industry.

"We are proud to partner with Marijuana Business Daily, the key media voice for our industry," said Cy Scott, Co-Founder & CEO of Headset. "This partnership validates the quality of data that Headset collects and analyzes to provide deep, actionable market insights to the cannabis industry."

As a partner, MJBizDaily will work with Headset in developing exclusive content as part of their Annual Marijuana Business Factbook as well as new content and information available at MJBizCon, MJBizConNEXT and MJBizConINT'L. Those shows are marquee events on the cannabis conference calendar, drawing industry crowds upwards of 30,000, and providing Headset with great exposure to all segments of cannabis business audiences.

"As an emerging industry, it is critical to have reliable and robust data that shows the growth story of cannabis combined with reporters and analysts to highlight the impact," said Cassandra Farrington, CEO and Co-Founder at MJBizDaily. "We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Headset in order to build effective and compelling content for our multi-channel audiences around the globe."

About Headset

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry, with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on consumer transaction information to help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations while leveraging aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data to provide product manufacturers, processors and distributors the tools to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive, and collaborate with retail customers. Fore more information, please visit https://www.headset.io/.

About Marijuana Business Daily

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading B2B resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted independent publisher and event producer serving America's cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors. They produce America's oldest and largest cannabis trade show: Marijuana Business Conference & Expo (MJBizCon), held in Las Vegas every year. The 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 events were each named to the Fastest 50 growing trade shows in North America by Trade Show Executive Magazine. The 2019 MJBizCon attendance is expected to reach nearly 35,000 in December. For more information, please visit https://mjbizdaily.com/.

