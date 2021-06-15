Headset and springbig Announce New Integration Enabling Retailers to Design Hyper-Targeted Marketing Campaigns

SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset , the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, and springbig , a leading provider in cannabis loyalty marketing and communications technology, today announced a new integration that gives retailers access to one of the most comprehensive marketing & analytics solutions in the industry. For customers that use Headset Retailer Premium and springbig, this seamless API integration offers data-driven consumer analytics that allow retailers to better understand their existing customers and create marketing campaigns that are tailored to reach core customer segments.

This integration combines data gathered from marketing campaigns, purchasing behavior and product performance to build a 360-degree view of each customer. Retailers can now utilize this audience-building tool, complete with data-driven segmentation filters to create focused lists in a cost-effective and impactful way. These new consumer segment filters enable retailers to maximize campaign ROI without spending time and resources analyzing POS data. With this new integration, retailers can map out where each individual is on their customer journey and send tailored messages accordingly.

"Cannabis regulations have historically placed restrictions on retail marketers, making their day-to-day jobs difficult and often full of guesswork," said Headset CEO Cy Scott. "With this new integration, retailers now have access to an advanced marketing and analytics solution that empower them to grow revenue streams with new and existing customers. We're thrilled to partner with springbig to offer our Retailer Premium users a data platform that will reduce the amount of time and energy spent designing targeted and effective retail marketing campaigns."

"SMS marketing has always been a critical loyalty solution for cannabis retailers, but as more markets and dispensaries come online, they will need robust consumer data and analytics to better personalize their campaigns and gain a leg up on competitors," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "As the industry becomes increasingly mainstream, retailers must cater to specific consumer needs in order to secure lifelong customers. springbig and Headset look forward to growing together and building an ecosystem of innovative solutions that address retailers' biggest hurdles."

To learn more about the new integration, register for our upcoming webinar, or visit https://www.headset.io/ and https://www.springbig.com/ .

About Headset:

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/ .

About springbig:

springbig is the leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for dispensaries and cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing dispensary POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping dispensaries & cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time. Learn more at https://springbig.com/ .

